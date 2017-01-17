Brad Pitt And Johnny Depp Are Smiling And Partying Like It’s 1999: Music And Old Friends Take The Sting Out

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp are smiling again, partying again and enjoying life despite their messy divorces. Depp’s divorce finalized today, and while the custody battle continues for Pitt, Brad seems to be a lot more relaxed since the public accusations from Angelina Jolie have finally stopped.

Brad Pitt’s beautiful smile returned as he hung out with Sting and Chris Cornell of Soundgarden. Brad Pitt in no longer sequestered in private. First Pitt surprised everyone, by presenting at the Golden Globes January 8, and most recently Brad appearing with Sting and Cornell at the EBMRF Benefit in Malibu.

Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp’s wives have left, but things are looking up, for both of them, thanks to the healing properties of rock and roll music. It seems Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp are both in a situation that is a lot like that Bad Company song, “Gone, Gone, Gone.” Lyrics are quoted from Metrolyrics.

“Well, I been havin’ a little trouble lord

But I’m keepin’ it together yeah

My baby just walked out the doors

She said this time forever”

Brad Pitt is apparently no longer brooding over his upcoming divorce and custody battle. In fact seeing Sting is bound to remind him of better days before Brad Pitt hooked up with Angelina Jolie. Did Brad Pitt’s mind flash back to 1999? Back then he and his new fiance, Jennifer Aniston, took to the stage at another Sting concert so long ago according to Lainey Gossip. Music and nostalgia can be healing.

Heard #BradPitt & #Sting reunited on stage recently. When I think of that, I remember the two of them with #JenniferAniston. Looked good. pic.twitter.com/YXx5PVdJUE — RoxyG (@Realgyn) January 17, 2017

Johnny Depp can certainly relate. Johnny Depp spent most of his eight months separation from Amber Heard on tour with Hollywood Vampires. Hanging out with Long time friend Marylin Manson, Alice Cooper, and Joe Perry certainly seemed to chase those messy divorce blues away for Johnny Depp.

Marylin Manson powerfully defended Johnny Depp in the media during the worst of Amber Heard’s accusations, and Alice Cooper was quite protective of Johnny Depp as well. See the story on the Inquisitr.

Johnny Depp’s Bandmate Alice Cooper explained to The Sun that Johnny Depp really didn’t seem upset by Amber’s angry departure at all.

“We never heard about it on tour. We never talked about it, not once. I’ve never seen him in such a good mood, though.”

Brad Pitt is focusing on his health according to a source for US Weekly.

“He’s focusing on himself again, watching what he eats and has a chef making him healthy meals.”

Brad Pitt’s hired a chef. Is that anything like hiring a maid and taking her on a cruise? Again, this comment about Brad Pitt is reminiscent of Bad Company’s “Gone, Gone, Gone.”

“I’m gonna miss you cleanin’ round the home

And helpin’ with my blues

You know I think I’ll get myself a maid

And take her on a cruise.”

Brad Pitt might just have the right idea, though. Men don’t always eat healthy when left to their own devices. Why not hire a personal chef to ensure proper nutrition. It seems to be working well for Brad. Rumor has it that Brad Pitt has lost a lot of weight, but at least Pitt looks happier than he has in a long while.

Johnny Depp probably wasn’t eating right on his Hollywood Vampires tour, but with Alice Cooper around, Johnny Depp is bound to have benefited from good companionship and fun.

RELATED REPORTS FROM THE INQUISITR

Marilyn Manson Says Johnny Depp Of Hollywood Vampires Was ‘Completely Crucified Unjustly’

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Shredding Reputations In The Name Of Divorce

Brad Pitt Reportedly ‘Mentally And Physically’ Strained, Losing Weight After Angelina Jolie Divorce

Hollywood Vampires, Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper, And Joe Perry At The Grammy Awards? FAQ

Hollywood Vampires Welcome Back A Ready-To-Rock Johnny Depp

Brad Pitt Reportedly Healthier Since Angelina Jolie Split: Still Fighting For Joint Custody Amid Divorce

For Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp, yes divorce is sad, especially when the other person is saying just awful things to the media, but at least Pitt and Depp still have friends. Johnny Depp’s divorce is going to cost him $14 million in charitable contributions, and Brad Pitt could lose custody of his children.

Divorce is very sad, but in both cases, the decision is out of their hands. Why shouldn’t Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp turn to good friends, and good music, or better yet, good friends who make good music?

Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp are going to be OK thanks to Sting, Chris Cornell, Alice Cooper and Joe Perry.

[Image by Jason Kempin and Larry Busacca/Getty Images]