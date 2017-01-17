‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7B: Treachery By Trusted ‘TWD’ Characters Teased – New Survivors In Incredible Places [Spoilers]

The Walking Dead Season 7B premieres on AMC in just a few weeks. What can fans expect from Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and the rest of the characters? Recently, it was teased to expect treachery from those that are trusted. Also, new survivors will be found in incredible places.

TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up next on the zombie apocalypse TV show.

On the midseason finale of The Walking Dead, Rick Grimes finally decided that it was impossible to live under Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). It wasn’t one specific incident that made him wise up. Rather, it was a series of events, and fans have to admit that it is about time Rick faced the truth. When the second half of Season 7 airs, the group will be planning war. However, they need more people and will be asking Gregory (Xander Berkeley) at Hilltop Colony and Ezekiel (Khary Payton) from The Kingdom to join the fight against Negan and the Saviors.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Gregory and Ezekiel will both resist the idea of fighting Negan on TWD. They don’t want any bloodshed, but there isn’t really any other way to get free from Negan.

New information regarding The Walking Dead Season 7B was teased on a blog post on AMC’s official website. Not only will there be new survivors found in “incredible places,” but the Alexandrians will deal with treachery by those they trust. The question is which characters will betray and deceive them? An obvious theory is Gregory. He is all about saving himself and makes a horrible leader. Instead of doing what is right and focusing on the Hilltop Colony residents, he will do anything to save his own life. However, is that too obvious? Also, he isn’t a “trusted” character, so it can’t be talking about him. It seems more likely that fans are going to be surprised at who isn’t as trustworthy as they seem.

As for new survivors, Rick’s group will continue to realize that the world is a lot bigger than they thought. They will continue to meet new people, both good and bad. Months ago, The Spoiling Dead Fans revealed that a new group nicknamed the Garbage Pail Kids will appear on TWD. They don’t seem to be from Robert Kirkman’s comic books, so it is difficult to predict what kind of role they will play.

It is likely that Oceanside will also make another appearance. As fans saw in the first half of Season 7, Tara (Alanna Masterson) encountered a group of women and children that fled their community after the men were killed by the Saviors. An entire episode was focused on Tara’s interaction with Oceanside. She never told anyone at Alexandria about the group. However, it is doubtful that they will remain a secret forever. It would make no sense to have a whole episode on the community unless they were going to come later on. Even though they hide out after the Saviors attacked, they will want revenge. In The Walking Dead comic books, after the war, Michonne (Danai Gurira) goes to Oceanside to work. In the graphic novels, they also barter with nearby communities.

As for Gregory on The Walking Dead, Maggie (Lauren Cohan) is butting heads with the Hilltop Colony leader. Even though Gregory thinks he is in charge, the people look up to Maggie. In the comic books, she ends up leading the community, and it seems that the TV show might be going in the same direction. A sneak peek photo shows Rick’s group in Gregory’s office. He seems upset, but isn’t looking at Rick. He is explaining something to Maggie, who looks annoyed. They are probably asking him to join their fight and he is refusing.

As fans saw in the first half of Season 7, he was willing to give up Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) and pregnant Maggie in order to save himself and get on Simon’s good side. Thankfully, Jesus (Tom Payne) was one step ahead and hid the women somewhere else.

What do you think is going to happen when TWD returns with the second half? Who will deceive Rick Grimes and the others? What are your theories on the Garbage Pail Kids and will Maggie replace Gregory as leader of the Hilltop Colony?

The Walking Dead Season 7B premieres on February 12.

