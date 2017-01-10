‘The Walking Dead’ Seasons 7B And 8 Are ‘All Out War’ With Norman Reedus, Andrew Lincoln And Jeffery Dean Morgan [Spoilers]

The Walking Dead Season 7A with Jeffery Dean Morgan as Negan was just frustrating for some viewers. Fans of the graphic novels found it more interesting than Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln fans and others who love zombie killing action. Still, the show’s following is huge.

The Walking Dead fans should take heart. Season 7B is different and more fast paced. There will be plenty of Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus action and more zombies. Read the details in the spoilers below.

Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus fans got frustrated because their favorite characters Rick and Daryl get punked down by that villainous jerk Negan, portrayed by Jeffery Dean Morgan. Ratings fell significantly in Season 7 for the first time since the show’s start. Still, The Walking Dead is the most watched show on cable by far, according to Cleveland.

The Walking Dead fans and experts complained when the action slowed down and Norman Reedus’ Daryl and Andrew Lincoln’s Rick felt helpless against the power of Negan (Jeffery Dean Morgan) and Negan’s followers the Saviors. Saviors being a rather ironic name for the followers of a maniac with a barbed wire covered ball bat.

Spoilers for The Walking Dead season 7B

The Walking Dead with Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln will return with a bang January 12 on AMC, according to Cleveland. All the characters, except Negan and the Saviors, will appear in for the midseason premiere, according to the videos below.

Jeffery Dean Morgan will have two episodes off, The Walking Dead Season 7, Episodes 9 and 10, as Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus and the rest of the cast take center stage so to speak. The entire cast of heroes will reunite and start to form the alliances needed for “All Out War.”

Andrew Lincoln’s Rick, Norman Reedus’s Daryl, and Lauren Cohan as Maggie will work to form alliances with Hilltop, The Kingdom, Oceanside and a group of young people who live in a garbage dump. The latter of which will be introduced in Episode 9.

The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln as Rick and Daryl are determined to fight back and win. Their strategy is to first make allies. It is going to take a lot of new characters to take down Jeffery Dean Morgan’s Negan. Even then it won’t be easy, nor will it be accomplished in Season 7, according to Mobile And Apps.

Jeffery Dean Morgan will make up for his absence in The Walking Dead’s Season 7, Episodes 9 and 10, though. Jeffery Dean Morgan AKA Negan is going to be heavily involved in Episodes 15 and 16, which will be the final episodes of the season according to Comic Book.

Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus will be in Episode 15, which will introduce the Oceanside civilization.

Norman Reedus will appear in all The Walking Dead Season 7B episodes except for 11, 12 and 14. Episode 11 is kind of mysterious because none of the regular characters seem to be slated for Episode 11.

The Walking Dead characters Carol, Morgan, Ezekiel, Richard, Benjamin, and Jerry are the only characters slated for Episode 14, according to the list in the video above.

Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira as Rick and Michonne will be in The Walking Dead Season 7, Episodes 9, 10, 12, 15 and 16. This cements that their relationship will remain ongoing throughout Season 7.

Norman Reedus, Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira, Sonequa Morgan, and Christian Serratos as Daryl, Rick, Michonne, Sasha, and Rosita seem to be featured in more episodes than any other characters, including Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Carol (Melissa McBride.)

The Waking Dead’s Chandler Riggs who portrays Carl will be absent from Episodes 10-14, perhaps due to educational obligations. Chandler is attending college, so perhaps he had some sort of test or exam to study for. Chandler will be back for Episodes 15 and 16 though.

The Walking Dead’s Jeffery Dean Morgan revealed in an interview that the filming for Season 7 is already completed, according to Comic Book. That could mean spoilers will leak out more now.

Spoilers For The Walking Dead Season 8

Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln’s characters Daryl and Rick will not rest easy until Negan is dead, and that will not happen in Season 7. Jeffery Dean Morgan told Howard Stern he’s all signed up for Season 8 of The Walking Dead. Comic Book recorded the quote.

“I know I will be on board for Season 8. We’ve finished [Season 7] a week ago.”

The Walking Dead’s arch villain Negan, who is ironically played by a very sweet actor, Jeffery Dean Morgan, will not see his demise on the show until very late in Season 8, perhaps in the final episode. Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) will cut Negan’s throat, according to Mobile And Apps.

Rick Grimes, played by Andrew Lincoln in The Walking Dead, is destined to kill Negan eventually, because, in the comic books, Rick cuts Negan’s throat. Mobile And Apps may be speculating that this will occur in late Season 8, but there is no certainty that Negan won’t make it into Season 9 as well. Negan is in the comics for years worth of material.

Norman Reedus will be especially sad to see Jeffery Dean Morgan go. Even though Daryl has very little affection for Negan, a seemingly unlikely friendship has blossomed.

The Walking Dead characters hate Negan but Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln adore Jeffery Dean Morgan. He is a great guy to work with and a real buddy, especially to Norman Reedus. It seems Jeffery Dean Morgan was a fan of The Walking Dead long before he was cast on the show.

Norman Reedus has become best friends with Jeffery Dean Morgan. They are now next door neighbors in Georgia, where The Walking Dead is filmed and they see each other daily, outside of work. They ride motorcycles together, drink together and just generally hang out. See this Inquisitr article for more details.

Maria Bello, Golden Globe nominee, and veteran actress will join Norman Reedus, Andrew Lincoln and Jeffery Dean Morgan in the cast of The Walking Dead. It seems that she loves the show and actually asked one of the producers for a job. It’s not been confirmed that The Walking Dead casting agreed, but it is likely that an actress of her caliber would be a welcome addition.

By the end of Season 8 of The Walking Dead, Norman Reedus, and Andrew Lincoln may be dealing with Alpha and the Whisperers, at least according to Mobile And Apps. These are a whole new set of villains.

The Walking Dead has no ending in sight, as the comic book is well ahead of the TV drama and still in production. Ratings are still extremely high for AMC so Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln should have a job for many years to come, provided Norman Reedus’ Daryl Dixon and Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes can stay ahead of those zombies.

The Walking Dead characters have no guarantees to live another day, though, even if they are portrayed by Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln.

