Song Joong-Ki And Song Hye-Kyo Open Their Hearts About Marriage And Relationships, Here’s Why The Dating Rumors Could Be True

If one were to look beyond face value, rumors that Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo are in a relationship could very well turn out to be true.

On December 31, Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo graced the red carpet at KBS Drama Awards. The charismatic duo looked like a bride and a groom walking down the aisle.

While Song Joong-ki was all suited up in a chic maroon blazer teamed with a black turtleneck, Song Hye-kyo was dressed in a simple yet elegant white gown, which turned everyone’s heads.

#SongSongCouple are slaying the red carpet ???????? #KBSDramaAwards pic.twitter.com/2uOcOJxyWH — a u r o r a r a i n (@_AuroraRain_) December 31, 2016

Just like their performance in Descendants of the Sun, their appearance at the awards show stole many hearts. The couple hugged and held hands when their names were called out to receive KBS’ most coveted award: The Daesang (Grand Prize). This was followed by another grand recognition: The Best Couple Award.

Soon after, rumors resurfaced that Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo are indeed dating. Perhaps it’s the body language that gave them away. Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo stealing glances at each other during the event has not gone unnoticed.

Can these two be less adorable please? #SongSongCouple

Cr. Owner pic.twitter.com/TkgGKaBp1u — superbigcat ???? (@dotskikyo) January 1, 2017

Although, in September, the agencies that manage the accounts of Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo stated that the Hallyu stars are not dating, their gestures at various events have been perceived otherwise.

Song Joong-ki Sheds Light On His Perfect Woman

Years ago, Song Joong-ki described his perfect woman as someone who is cheerful, innocent, and wise. He even referred to Song Hye-kyo as a wise woman. “My perfect type is a wise woman. That’s the most important trait,” said the actor, who had never dated a celebrity, according to Drama Fever.

Song Hye-kyo Sheds Light On Her Perfect Man

In April, when asked about her intentions to get married, Song Hye Kyo said that she is independent and she does not see marriage as a priority. “Some days I think, I have to get married soon, but on other days I think there’s no need to get married when I’m enjoying life while doing something I love. But I should get married, shouldn’t I?” she said.

A few years ago,before the making of Descendants of the Sun, Song Hye-kyo made an interesting remark.

When a reporter asked her about her thoughts on marriage, Song Hye-kyo said that she was willing to marry anyone as long as the person is nice. In fact, Song Hye-kyo pointed out that love has no borders and that she would be willing to marry the person even if he is from China, according to All K-Pop.

“First of all, I don’t believe love has borders. If I meet a nice man in China, I definitely think it’s possible,” Song Hye-kyo said, according to a report by Inquisitr.

However, after starring in Descendants of the Sun alongside Song Joong-ki, the actress has remained tight-lipped about her marriage plans and also the kind of person she wanted to marry.

Song Joong-ki too has made it clear that he will keep his relationship a secret.

“If I get a girlfriend, I won’t spill the beans. But if I get caught, I’ll officially acknowledge the relationship,” he said, according to a report by DramaFever.

According to a recent report by Inquisitr, Song Joong-ki stated that even if he were in a relationship, he will make sure he keeps it under wraps.

“I have no plans to go public if I get into a relationship. I will do my best to preserve the emotion for the person that I like, but I also want to keep it secret for that person,” said Song Joong-ki.

The on-screen chemistry between Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo was so adorably spectacular that fans of Descendants of the Sun wanted the duo to get together in real life too.

The hashtag #SongSongcouple has been trending on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram ever since the military romance started airing on KBS2 in February.

Although the mini K-drama series ended in April, social media sites are rife with rumors that Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo are dating in secret.

[Featured Image by Ahn Young-joon/AP Images]