John Kerry Visited Antarctica To See Nazi UFO Bases, Conspiracy Theorists Claim [Video]

Rumors circulating on UFO conspiracy theory blogs claim that the U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry visited Antarctica early last month not to observe the effects of global warming as claimed officially, but to inspect the remains of underground Nazi UFO bases on the frozen continent.

Several versions of the astonishing claim surfaced on several UFO conspiracy theory blogs last month. The UFO and ET conspiracy theorist, Michael Salla, also claimed in an article published on his Exopolitics blog earlier in the month, that Kerry’s visit to Antarctica on November 11 was significant and puzzling in the context of recent visits to the continent by other prominent individuals.

Former U.S. astronaut Buzz Aldrin, 86, was evacuated out of Antarctica on December 1, nearly a month after Kerry visited. The Russian Patriarch Kirill also visited a Russian outpost on Antarctica on February 18, ostensibly to see the penguins, Salla pointed out.

The ET conspiracy theorist wondered why Kerry, a serving U.S. Secretary of State, would land in Antarctica at the peak of the U.S. Presidential Election just to observe the effects of global warming.

“Why would the serving Secretary of State leave the U.S. at such a critical time just to observe global warming patterns in Antarctica?”

Salla argued that Buzz Aldrin’s claim that he visited Antarctica because he wanted to become the “oldest person to reach the South Pole” was only meant to cover up the real reason for his visit.

“He [Aldrin] was seen along with companions wearing shirts with ‘Get Your Ass to Mars’ logos,” Salla observed. “Was he there because he wanted to personally see the discovery of something that would make his dream of Mars colonization a reality?”

ET conspiracy theorists believe that during World War II Hitler and the Nazis signed a secret space technology transfer treaty with a species of aliens known as the Reptilians. And under the treaty, the Nazis established an extensive network of secret underground bases stretching from Argentina in South America to the frozen wastelands of Antarctica. The underground bases were used by the Reptilian-Nazi treaty partners to conduct air and space technology research and development (R&D) projects.

Following the defeat of the Nazis in World War II, the U.S. government took over the secret program and formalized the takeover in the 1950s by signing a treaty with the Grey-Reptilians. The new treaty preserved the core elements of the previous agreement with the vanquished Nazis.

During the last days of the Third Reich, Hitler and key members of the Nazi elite, including scientists and engineers who had obtained secret knowledge of advanced alien spacecraft technology, escaped in submarines to the secret bases in the Antarctica and South America.

Salla noted that President Barack Obama recently visited the Argentinean resort town of Bariloche on March 23, 2016. Conspiracy theory rumors claimed at the time that Obama also visited the Antarctica secretly, a month after Russia’s Patriarch Kirill visited.

According to ET-Nazi conspiracy theory folklore, the South American town of Bariloche is the international headquarters of the Fourth Reich, a reference to an alleged Nazi government in exile in South America. After they escaped from their Berlin bunkers, key members of the Third Reich, including Hitler, took up residence in deep underground bunkers connected by an extensive system of tunnels to underground bases in Antarctica.

Since the end of World War II, the U.S. government has extended and modernized the underground facilities in Bariloche. The underground facility serves currently as the headquarters of the U.S-Reptilian secret space program that maintains a fleet of advanced spacecrafts. But as part of the agreement with the Reptilian aliens, the U.S. allowed Hitler and his top officers who escaped from Berlin to live out the rest of their lives in the underground bases, while several other top German space scientists and engineers were relocated to the U.S. under Operation Paper Clip.

Kerry visited Antarctica on November 11 not because he wanted to see the impact of climate change in Antarctica but to inspect the remains of the old Reptilian-Nazi bases and new extensions to the bases since World War II.

According to ET conspiracy theorists, since the end of World War II the U.S.-Reptilian alliance has expanded the old Nazi bases into a sprawling network of underground structures. The complex of underground bases, according to ET conspiracy theorists, now houses a vast fleet of alien technology-based spacecraft.

But not all of the underground structures in Antarctica were built by the current U.S.-Reptilian Space Program alliance. According to self-proclaimed space program whistle-blowers, such as Corey Goode, technologically advanced alien species have maintained bases in Antarctica for centuries. The recent structures under the U.S.-Reptilian Space Program are only the latest addition to preexisting “hyper-futuristic” structures built by previous generations of alien species that used Antarctica as a secret UFO technology hideaway.

Kerry probably also went to see some of the newly discovered “hyperfuturistic” ruins, according to ET conspiracy theorists.

UFO and ET conspiracy theorists claimed recently that NASA satellite images from 2006 uncovered one of the alleged “hyperfuturistic” underground alien structures in Antarctica. The massive anomaly, concealed under Antarctic ice, stretches about 150 miles and reaches a depth of about 850 meters (2,790 feet). The structure is a massive underground facility, according to the popular YouTube UFO conspiracy theorist Secureteam10 in a recent YouTube video.

ET hunters ignore the explanation offered by scientists that the 150-mile anomaly revealed in satellite images is a massive asteroid impact crater known as the Wilkes Land crater. The crater, according to scientists, was caused by an asteroid about twice the size of the one believed to have wiped out the dinosaurs.

“To this day, scientists have no idea or way to discover exactly what is buried deep under this thick ice shelf,” said Secureteam10 narrator Tyler Glockner, according to the Daily Mail. “This continent has been shrouded in a mystery of its own for years now.”

Secureteam10 claimed that a clue that the structures were meant to the accessed from the air by UFOs comes from the location of saucer-shaped entrances that cannot be accessed from the ground but only by flying crafts from the air.

