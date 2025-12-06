Zohran Mamdani And Trump Might Be Polar Opposites But Their Wives Rama Duwaji And Melania Trump Have More Things In Common

Political beliefs are not the only thing that separates New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani and U.S. President Donald Trump. Besides their significant age gap, the two also differ in the ways they want to secure voters and the kind of future they aim to build for them.

However, one surprising point of similarity between the two is their wives. Both Zohran and Trump’s wives are younger than their husbands; though the age gap between Zohran and his wife Rama Duwaji is only six years, it is much smaller compared to the 24-year gap between the Trumps. Despite the difference in scale, the fact that both women married men older than themselves stands as a notable similarity between the ladies in Trump and Mamdani’s lives.

Another area where Rama Duwaji and Melania Trump appear similar is their preference for staying out of the spotlight. Melania has not made many public appearances during Trump’s second term, and she has even missed certain important events. Her prolonged absence from the White House has given rise to various speculations regarding her relationship with the President, but that has not stopped her from appearing only when she feels it is necessary.

Similarly, Rama has also maintained a low profile and has rarely given interviews or made public appearances. She designed Mamdani’s campaign branding, yet she did most of the work while remaining in the shadows. Her influence on her husband is quite clear, but she does not make consistent appearances with him to prove that. She enjoys staying out of the spotlight, and her husband’s fame or career has not yet been able to convince her to do otherwise.

Moreover, both Melania and Rama come from outside the U.S. Melania is a Slovenian native, whereas Rama is of Syrian descent and was born in Texas. She moved to Dubai when she was only nine years old and later returned to Virginia to finish college. The fact that both these women came from outside America and then made a place for themselves in the country further shows how they are similar in their resilience and determination.

Melania and Rama also share certain similarities regarding their professional backgrounds. Rama has a degree in arts, and she works as a professional illustrator and animator. Melania has also mentioned studying architecture and design briefly before she became a model. Even now, Melania’s interest in fashion and design can be seen through the way she presents herself in public, as well as through her involvement in White House decorations.

Despite the age difference between Melania and Rama, there are several factors that show they have more in common than their respective husbands. Moreover, putting everything else aside, both these women have proven time and again that they are extremely strong and intelligent—and that they can stand by their husbands without losing their individuality whenever required.