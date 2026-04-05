Zendaya’s 2026 Lineup Signals a Breakout Year Packed With Major Releases

If you missed seeing Zendaya on screen, 2026 will be her year of massive new releases, from TV shows to movies. The 29-year-old actress will start her 2026 release with a movie. Currently, she is promoting ‘The Drama’ with her co-star Robert Pattinson. The two were already the talk of the internet for their friendly chemistry. Their movie is about a couple who are navigating their marriage. The A24 movie will be released on April 1st.

Next comes ‘Euphoria,’ which was first released in 2019 and became an instant hit. ‘Euphoria‘ season 3 will be released on April 12, which is a much-awaited show for the fans. The show’s new season will follow the lives of high school students after a time jump.

Zendaya in 2026: • Euphoria (Season 3) — April

• The Drama — April 3

• The Odyssey — July 17

• Spider-Man: Brand New Day — July 31

• Dune Part 3 — December 18 pic.twitter.com/NXht67c45C — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 1, 2026



The fans are excited to see Zendaya continuing her role as Rue, a dr*g addict who often finds herself in the wrong crowd. She won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress for her role, so needless to say, her performance will be monumental.

Fans will get to see her in Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey‘, where she is playing the role of Athena, a Greek goddess. The movie will hit the theaters on July 15th. Since the movie is shot in IMAX 70 mm, the viewers will enjoy animatronic visuals.

Zendaya on the ‘Spider-Man’ franchise ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’: “I’ve been able to grow up in these movies — they’re a part of my life in a special way. I clearly got to meet someone very important to me during these movies so I#39;m just grateful to be able to continue and do… pic.twitter.com/lGswdAtcGZ — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) March 31, 2026



Zendaya will also reprise her role as Michelle “MJ” Jones in the fourth part of the ‘Spider-Man’ movie. It will be released on July 29, so fans can watch two of her movies in the same month. In the movie, her co-stars include Tom Holland and Sadie Sink.

Holland is her real-life partner, and the two were rumored to be secretly married, adding more thrill before the movie’s release.

Last but not least, Zendaya will appear in ‘Dune: Part Three,’ continuing her role as Chani. Starring alongside Timothee Chalamet, the sci-fi movie follows the story of Paul Atreides. After so many releases, a rumor is going around that Zendaya will take a break from Hollywood. While her fans may get sad about it, the actress deserves a break after so many back-to-back projects.