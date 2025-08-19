Zelenskyy Hits Back at Reporter Who Shamed Him for Not Wearing a Suit As Trump Adds Fuel to Fire

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy got his pound of flesh from the American reporter who criticised his attire once. Brian Glenn previously called out Zelenskyy for not wearing a suit and labelled it as a sign of disrespect towards Donald Trump.

The Ukrainian President did not pass up on the opportunity to clap back at the same reporter during his recent visit to the White House. Zelenskyy and several other European leaders gathered at the White House to discuss ways to put the Russia-Ukraine war to an end.

Glenn, who previously faced backlash for criticizing the Ukrainian leader’s attire, gave props to him for wearing a suit this time around. A few months ago, the reporter made a snide remark about Zelenskyy’s choice of clothes during his White House visit.

“You’re at the highest level in this country’s office, and you refuse to wear a suit,” Glenn was heard saying. The Ukrainian President, who donned a suit, was called “fabulous” by the same reporter on Monday. President Trump was quick to remind Zelenskyy that Glenn was the same reporter who had “attacked” him the last time.

Brian Glenn: President Zelenskyy, you look fabulous in that suit Zelenskyy: You are in the same suit. I changed, you did not. pic.twitter.com/A6556L1G1M — Acyn (@Acyn) August 18, 2025

The Ukrainian leader did not miss a beat before clapping back at Glenn. “You are in the same suit. I changed, you did not,” he responded with a subtle smirk. This prompted the reporter’s girlfriend, MAGA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, to take to social media to defend him.

In an X post, she claimed that Zelenskyy would never have worn a suit if it weren’t for Glenn’s previous line of questioning. “I’m not sure he would have ever worn one to visit our great and respected President!!” Greene wrote in the post.

The Republican’s post did not help her or her boyfriend’s case. Netizens were quick to point out how problematic her comment was while calling her out. “Get a room, preferably not on X,” a netizen commented.

I’d like to recognize @brianglenntv for his success in upholding the proper White House wardrobe attire. If Brian had never asked Zelenskyy the question, “why don’t you wear a suit, do you own a suit?” I’m not sure he would have ever worn one to visit our great and respected… — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) August 18, 2025

“I want to thank Marge for continuing to focus on whether the leader of a nation being invaded by our shared enemy and the victim of war crimes, wears a suit, and not on the horrors being committed by Putin,” a second user noted.

Several others reminded the Republican about the reason Zelenskyy refused to wear a suit in the first place. “Zelenskyy chooses not to wear a suit as a show of solidarity with his country’s military during the ongoing war with Russia,” one user pointed out. The same user labelled Greene and Glenn as “petty little morons.”