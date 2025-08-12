Laura Loomer Goes Nuclear on Marjorie Taylor Greene As Feud Hits Boiling Point

The bad blood between far-right activist Laura Loomer and Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has exploded into an all-out war of words, with insults flying, personal attacks getting nastier, and even Donald Trump’s inner circle dragged into the mess.

Once close MAGA allies, the pair have been taking swipes at each other for months, but the latest round kicked off after Loomer’s recently unsealed deposition in her defamation case against comedian Bill Maher reignited the rivalry.

Maher had joked that Loomer had an affair with Trump, and under oath, the 32-year-old activist claimed members of the president’s staff told her they “can’t stand” Greene and that the Georgia congresswoman is “very jealous” of her. Loomer also accused Greene of constantly asking to be introduced to Jewish donors and being bitter about being “iced out” by the White House, adding that Greene was “more than happy to beg Jews for money.”

Here is the evidence she cheated on her husband. It is said that excessive steroid use in women makes women develop a form of increased sex drive. @mtgreenee claims to be a Christian but she cheats and lies to get what she wants. She wears a cross around her neck as she cheats on… pic.twitter.com/7lUhK4n5za — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) August 11, 2025

Loomer went further on social media, accusing Greene of harboring anti-Jewish sentiment and saying, “You are trying to accuse me of being an Israeli agent with zero evidence because you have become so consumed by your hatred of Jews. Everyone can see it.” Greene hit back, calling Loomer a habitual liar who “routinely lies about me” and insisting she is “not MAGA, she is MIGA.” Greene accused her rival of being bankrolled by unknown sources and spending “100% of her time trying to funnel her lies and manipulated propaganda to the President of the United States.”

That didn’t sit well with Loomer, who fired off an all-night tirade online. She claimed Greene attacked her because she “couldn’t stand the idea of another woman in the GOP having success” and hurled personal accusations about Greene’s marriage, claiming she cheated with a “sex guru” and a gym manager. “How do you call yourself a Christian when you’re wrecking your marriage like a w*****?” she posted.

🚨MAGA Civil War🚨 Marjorie Taylor Greene just dropped a NUKE on Laura Loomer, accusing her of ditching MAGA for “MIGA” (Make Israel Great Again)! Is Marjorie correct? pic.twitter.com/yYgISUkGBs — Red Pill USA (@Red_Pill_US) August 11, 2025

The venom didn’t stop there. The feud, which has been brewing for months, started boiling over after clashes about U.S.–Israel relations and Greene’s position on Jewish donors. Loomer accused Greene of hypocrisy and desperation for political connections, while Greene painted Loomer as a disruptive outsider who thrives on drama and conspiracy theories.

The deposition also revealed Loomer’s version of her dealings with Trump’s circle. She claimed Trump personally praised her reporting on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and invited her to Mar-a-Lago with the intention of hiring her. But she said those plans were abruptly scrapped after Trump campaign manager Chris LaCivita allegedly told her she was no longer welcome due to the media frenzy sparked by Maher’s joke.

We’re not done folks! Laura Loomer v Marjorie Taylor Greene continues pic.twitter.com/1Iy4moDRi9 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 12, 2025

Both women have turned their online platforms into weapons, with Loomer blocking Greene on X and Greene lobbing the “MIGA” insult in return. Their supporters have joined the fray, making the spat a noisy, public spectacle that has become a snapshot of the MAGA movement’s internal fractures.

What was once a political alliance has devolved into a bitter grudge match, with personal grudges, political rivalry, and Trump-world gossip all colliding in one of the most unfiltered Republican feuds in recent memory. Neither side shows any sign of backing down, and with every insult, the fight only seems to get more personal, more public, and more explosive.