‘No One Can Shame Me for Being Successful’ – Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Critics Over Claims About Her Net Worth

Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is firing back at fresh headlines claiming she’s amassed a fortune since stepping into public office, and she isn’t holding back.

Earlier this week, finance outlet Benzinga reported that Greene’s net worth had allegedly leapt from about $700,000 to $21 million since her first term began in 2021. That claim quickly gained traction online. It fueled speculation about how a sitting lawmaker, whose annual congressional salary is $174,000 according to Congress.gov, could experience such a dramatic increase in wealth.

For Greene, the suggestion that her financial success came from her role in Washington is more than misleading, she calls it “outright slander.” In a lengthy and impassioned post on X, she accused critics of twisting the facts because of her unapologetic political stance.

“I’m fed up with the outright slander and lies about me because I’m UNAPOLOGETICALLY AMERICA FIRST and I am demanding AIPAC register as a foreign lobbyist and I refuse to vote for U.S. taxpayers hard earned money fund foreign aid and foreign wars,” she wrote.

Greene explained that her wealth was built long before she became a member of Congress, crediting decades of work at her family’s construction business, Taylor Commercial, Inc. “I’ve owned my family’s construction business for well over two decades and made all of my net worth BEFORE I became a Member of Congress in 2021 and all of my Public financial disclosures show this,” she said.

She also emphasized that her investments are handled by a professional. “My publicly disclosed portfolio is diversely invested through a financial manager whom I’ve signed a fiduciary contract with. My hard earned wealth, that I am thankful and proud of HAS NOT in any way come from politics!!!”

For Greene, public service hasn’t been the golden ticket some suggest. In fact, she says it’s cost her financially. “As a matter of fact I made a hell of a lot more money and my life was WAY EASIER before I entered public life,” she wrote, adding that she takes pride in her business achievements.

“I am so proud of my company’s success and hard work and there is not anyone who can shame me for being a successful business owner because thankfully I’ve lived the American dream!!!” she declared.

Then came her parting shot to those questioning her finances: “You can go to hell. I am FIGHTING to ensure that my children’s generation is able to do exactly what I have done!!! I’m fighting to preserve the AMERICAN DREAM!!!”

The often-repeated $700,000 estimate for Greene’s pre-Congress net worth may not hold up under scrutiny. Her Financial Disclosure Report from 2018 to 2019 shows that Taylor Commercial, Inc. reported revenue between $5 million and $25 million annually — years before she ever took the oath of office.

The family-owned company, based in Georgia, has been in operation for decades and specializes in large-scale commercial construction projects. Public filings from before her congressional career already placed Greene in a high-income bracket, far removed from the modest image implied by the $700,000 figure.

Still, Greene’s outspoken personality and polarizing political positions mean her finances often become fodder for political opponents. In recent months, she’s clashed repeatedly with both Democrats and members of her own party over foreign aid spending, immigration policies, and her insistence on what she calls “America First” priorities.

For her supporters, Greene’s latest outburst is another example of her refusing to back down under fire. For critics, it’s yet another high-volume defense in a career filled with them. Either way, she’s made one thing clear, she’s not about to let questions over her net worth go unanswered.