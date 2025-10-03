‘Your President Is Unwell’ —Madeleine Dean Explodes at Speaker Mike Johnson

House Speaker Mike Johnson was in the news even before the recent government shutdown, which took place on October 1, 2025. Yet, once again, Johnson appeared visibly uneasy on Tuesday when Representative Madeleine Dean asked him, in a Capitol hallway, about President Donald Trump’s mental state. Her confrontation followed Trump’s rambling speech to military leaders and coincided with the shutdown.

“You know, the president is unhinged. He is unwell,” Dean told Johnson, as shown in footage later aired by MSNBC’s All In with Chris Hayes. “What are you doing about it?” Johnson interrupted with a witty comeback, saying, “A lot of folks on your side are, too. I don’t control him.” Immediately, Dean said, “Oh my God, please. That performance in front of the generals?”

“I didn’t see it,” Johnson responded. Madeleine Dean further said that she believes America is in a dangerous state where its allies seem blinded by their personal beliefs. The enemies (Anti-American/ Trump) are making a mockery of the system.

Dean also told Johnson,”Our allies are looking elsewhere. Our enemies are laughing. You have a president who is unwell.”

As per The Atlanta Black Star, the confrontation came just hours before a midnight deadline to fund the government, with both parties and their credibility at stake.

That day, Donald Trump addressed over 800 Marine Corps Base Quantico commanders. His speech, which included false claims that President Joe Biden had tried to eliminate the Space Force and allowed “25 million immigrants,” He has always bluntly blamed the Democrats for the slightest setback in the country and declared the Joe Biden presidency era as a failure.

🔥🎤 HOT MIC! — House Speaker Mike Johnson compares President Trump to Democrats. 😳 Defends Trump being “unhinged” & “unwell” saying “A lot of folks on your side are too. I don’t control him” when confronted by Congresswoman Madeleine Dean. “Our allies are looking elsewhere.… pic.twitter.com/ZaUV5NcsN0 — Moral Politics 🖋️ Malloy (@Moral_Politics) October 2, 2025

Trump described “civil disturbances” as an enemy from within, suggested cities could be used as military training grounds, and asserted that he would continue to use troops for domestic law enforcement. Prominent media outlets like The New York Times and The Atlantic slammed his speech. Reportedly, Trump’s speech became monotone as he struggled to speak. The Washington Post observed that the commanders remained silent, offering no applause.

Furthermore, during her confrontation, Madeleine Dean also questioned Mike Johnson over his silence regarding Trump’s AI-generated video targeting minority leaders. The footage showed House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries wearing a sombrero and speaking in caricature, among other slurs.

Dean called the footage “disgraceful” and a pure attempt at “deliberate [-].” Johnson finally conceded: “I’m working on it. And personally, it’s not my style. I love you and I respect you, OK?” This instance happens to be the second time, before CNN host Jake Tapper appeared visibly tense during an interview with House Speaker Mike Johnson before the government shutdown on October 1, 2025.

The grilling came after Donald Trump canceled a meeting with Democratic leaders Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer. Still, he’s planning to meet with top congressional leaders to work out a deal. The conversation then shifted towards an alleged comparison between how the Democrats and the GOP view their stance on healthcare.

Mike Johnson also blamed Democrats, just like President Donald Trump, for extra expenditure on policies like healthcare for undocumented immigrants, which Republicans strongly oppose. Consequently, Trump’s health and mental hygiene have always been a media favorite topic.

From his recent nerve diagnosis to his visible gait while walking, it’s clear that he is ageing and not very well. With too many significant political changes simultaneously, the public also has much to process. The coming weeks will be crucial for the government as it will clarify all that’s happening with the shutdown due to the failure to pass bills in the Senate.