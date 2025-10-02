24-Second Clip Shows Mike Johnson Seemingly Admitting Trump Is ‘Unhinged and Unwell’

A brief but explosive 24-second hallway exchange has landed House Speaker Mike Johnson in hot water after he appeared to acknowledge that President Donald Trump is “unhinged” and “unwell” during a conversation with Rep. Madeleine Dean just hours before the government shutdown began. The clip, first aired on MSNBC, shows Dean confronting Johnson about Trump’s increasingly erratic behavior.

“The president is unhinged, he is unwell,” Dean says in the video to Johnson as they walk together off the House floor. Instead of pushing back, Johnson nods slightly and replies, “A lot of folks on your side are too, I don’t control him.” His lack of denial was enough to set social media on fire, with critics calling it a “quiet confession” from one of Trump’s most powerful allies.

Dean presses the point, bringing up Trump’s bizarre address to hundreds of top military generals earlier in the week. “Oh my God, please! That performance in front of the generals,” she says. Johnson shrugs and responds, “I didn’t see it.” Dean doesn’t let up. “That is so dangerous. Our allies are looking elsewhere, our enemies are laughing. You have a president who is unwell.”

The video spread quickly online, with users on X and Instagram sharing Johnson’s nod and non-answer. Commentators noted that in less than half a minute, Johnson seemed to acknowledge something that Republican leadership usually avoids saying out loud: they don’t control Trump, and they know his behavior is alarming.

The encounter also touched on another flashpoint. Dean challenged Johnson about Trump’s recent AI-generated video mocking Democratic leaders, including a deepfake of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries wearing a sombrero and mustache while mariachi music plays, and fake audio of Sen. Chuck Schumer. When Dean called the video “racist,” Johnson responded mildly, saying, “It wasn’t my style.”

Dean shot back, “Not your style? It’s disgraceful. It’s racist. You should call it out. Is it racist? You put a sombrero on a Black man who’s the leader of the House. You don’t see that as racist? We need you desperately to lead.” Johnson eventually walked away, telling her, “I’m working on it. And personally, it’s not my style. I love you and I respect you, OK?”

The timing of the viral moment couldn’t be worse for Johnson. With the government shut down and hundreds of thousands of federal workers bracing for furloughs, the top House Republican is now dealing with a political firestorm over his response to concerns about Trump’s mental state.

Dean’s comments echoed growing unease over Trump’s recent public appearances, especially his rambling military address where he suggested using American cities as “training grounds” for the U.S. military and described an “enemy from within.” National security experts criticized the speech as reckless, warning that it blurred the line between civilian society and the armed forces.

Johnson’s defenders argue that he was caught off guard in a heated moment and that his words are being overinterpreted. But for many, his silence spoke volumes. In less than half a minute, the Speaker of the House managed to fan doubts about Trump’s stability, highlight Republican reluctance to challenge him, and deepen the political drama surrounding the shutdown.