Donald Trump is doing everything in his power to provoke his opposition. The President hasn’t held back from using AI’s assistance to attack the Democratic leaders. His recent target was Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, and his weapon of trolling? An AI-generated deepfake video. Here’s how the “racist” post resulted in netizens calling Trump out.

President Trump isn’t a stranger to using social media as a medium to troll his political foes. He has resorted to attacking his opposition using AI-generated images and videos countless times before. His posts that came on Tuesday were no different.

The 79-year-old’s newest victim turned out to be Hakeem Jeffries. The President received instant backlash after posting a racist video of the House Minority Leader. The video consisted of a clip from Jeffries’s recent MSNBC interview. The clip shows the 55-year-old in conversation with host Lawrence O’Donnell.

“Bigotry will get you nowhere,” Jeffries can be heard saying. In the video that Trump posted to Truth Social on Tuesday night, a mariachi band appears behind Jeffries. The band then starts playing a song as the Democratic leader continues to speak. What’s even more peculiar is that the band comprises several Donald Trumps who appear to be donning moustaches and sombreros of their own.

Ironically, the House Minority leader was criticising a previously posted deepfake video during the MSNBC interview. The video featured him and Chuck Schumer talking in front of the White House. The previous video also showed him with a mustache and a sombrero, which evoked a strong reaction out of him.

The video was labelled as “bigotry” by the Democratic leader. The second video, reposted by Trump, mocks Jeffries in the same racist way. The video wasn’t well-received by netizens, and many condemned the President for his “racist” post.

“What a stupid grade school stunt. Our president,” on X user criticised. “How Presidential,” another added in the form of a backhanded compliment. Trump was labelled to be racist by countless social media users.

Several others also applauded the President for his trolling. “No one trolls better than this guy. Period,” one user wrote. Others crowned the trolling to be “hilarious.” A third noted, “Every time he reacts, Trump makes him look even smaller.”

The “Presidential trolling,” as social media users are calling it, did not stop there. The 79-year-old went on to post pictures of himself and Democrat leaders on Truth Social.

The photos were taken during his meeting with the opposition leaders that took place in the Oval Office. The meeting did not serve its purpose of concluding the negotiations to avoid the impending government shutdown. But the President came out of it with fresh material to troll the Democrat leaders about.

The photos that the President posted featured Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. One of the pictures shows the “Trump 2028″ caps on display on the Resolute desk as the Democratic leaders sit on the other side.

The President reportedly tried to gift the caps to Schumer and Jeffries during the meeting, which they reportedly declined to accept. This prompted Jeffries to ask JD Vance about what he thought of the President’s gesture. “No comments,” the Vice President replied, according to a Punchbowl report.