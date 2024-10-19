Young Fan Asks Denzel Washington How to be a 'Gangster'. He Delivered an Unexpected Life Lesson

Famous and skilled actors frequently portray villains in films, playing characters like gangsters, serial killers, and even terrorists. However, a genuine artist always recognizes their duty to society. A recent example of this occurred when Denzel Washington gave a thoughtful reply to a young fan who unexpectedly asked him how to be a gangster like him. The moment came up last month at the premiere of The Last Piano, where Washington, despite being in a rush, stopped to let the child speak. Washington’s iconic portrayal of Harlem crime boss Frank Lucas in the 2007 film American Gangster was clearly on the fan's mind.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the child asked, "Hi, I’m Liam. I’ve heard American Gangster is a good movie. How can I be a Canadian gangster?" To this, Denzel answered, "You shouldn’t be a gangster. You’re too smart to be a gangster. What’s your favorite [school] subject?" The actor then inquired with the child if his favorite subjects were math and science. He also asked if he wanted to become a doctor. The child confirmed this saying that he wished to work in the medical field. Washington said, "It’s better to be a doctor than a gangster. Okay? Never want to be a gangster."

The host of the radio show Daryn & Deepa appreciated Washington for his heartfelt response and admitted that the moment left her feeling emotional as she watched the press supporting the young reporter. The short interaction was also loved deeply by numerous social media users. Fans were happy to watch Washington's heartwarming response and claimed that the young boy would likely treasure this moment for the rest of his life. The love that the actor is receiving after this proves the public's desire for uplifting celebrity moments that guide the youth.

One Instagram user commented, "That was cute. Thanks for my morning dopamine hit." Another person claimed, "Rumor has it, little man is still smiling to this day!" A third Instagram user appreciated the child reporter and said, "What a great kid! spoke with one of the best actors alive and did it like a boss!" Another Instagram user chimed in with a similar reaction as he commented, "Super Cute !!!! Little Man Reporter did a Great job !!! Brother Denzel Washington is Awesome as well !!!" Several others praised Washington's kindness and Liam's confidence.

Washington's portrayal of Frank Lucas' character is merely one highlight in a remarkable career filled with brilliant performances. His acting showcases a remarkable talent for adding depth to complex characters. Equally important is his impact off-screen, where he is a mentor and role model for many. At the premiere where he connected with the young fan, the Training Day star made a rare red carpet appearance with nearly his entire family by his side at TIFF. He and his wife, Pauletta, radiated happiness, embodying marital harmony as they walked the red carpet together. Meanwhile, Washington was recently in the news when a source disclosed that the actor once got into a furious argument with the controversial rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, as reported by the New York Post.