Here Are 7 Hilarious and Heartwarming Celebrity Moments With Their Pets

7 Adorable Celebrity Moments With Their Pets

Celebrities and their love for their adorable pets is not a new thing. The pets have made a special place not just in the hearts of these famous personalities but also in the hearts of their beloved fans. From leading a luxurious life to sporting the "brat child" look, these pets have created a brand image of their own, as they roam along with their renowned parents. Here are some of the weirdly adorable pet instances that these personalities shared.

1. When Justin Bieber Stirred The Internet With His Pup

Justin Bieber is known to abandon and gift his pets to fans. When Bieber posted about getting a new pup in his family, users expressed concern for the little four-legged baby. Back in 2015, several tabloids rushed in to comment on this decision by the musician. TMZ quoted its headline as a call for mercy for the little one titled, "PLEASE HAVE MERCY ON THIS PUPPY!" Vanity Fair chimed in saying, "This is either a great idea or a really terrible one that will have a bad ending." Nevertheless, the decision sparked a huge furor.

2. When Miley Cyrus Got a Tattoo of Her Doggo

Miley Cyrus faced a huge loss back in 2014 when she lost her beloved dog, Floyd. Floyd's passing away made it difficult for the singer to move forward, therefore the singer and teen star decided to keep him in his memory forever. The Wrecking Ball hitmaker went ahead and got an adorable tattoo of Floyd just below her arm as a tribute to him as reported by CNN. The gesture made her fans teary-eyed as they loved how she kept Floyd alive in her life.

3. When Paula Deen Organized a Poll Online to Name Her Dog

Paula Deed once organized an online poll to seek the help of her fans to get this thing done. She ended up deciding the name of her new doggo, Max based on the poll as she asked everybody to share their views. Sharing an adorable picture of Max on Facebook, she wrote, "I just love my Goldendoodle Gus so much, I had to have another one! He just joined our family, so I need y'all's help to name him!" She also added the link to the poll. Deen's gesture was lauded by many on the social media site.

4. Amanda Seyfried's Social Media is All About Her Adorable Fur Buddies

Amanda Seyfried is quite active on social media and continues to share about her pets on it. Be it her dogs or cats, Seyfried is clearly an animal lover. Her handsome Australian shepherd, Finn has gained a huge fan following with the quirky photoshoots the You Should Have Left actor posts. Seyfried Instagram display picture also showcases her posing with her canine Finn. Her most recent post is a carousel with her favorite animals captioned, "Happy National Best Friends Day. About 7 million homes across the U.S. are planning to add a pet to their family this year. If just 6% more people choose to adopt rather than purchase a new best friend, we would end the killing of pets in our nation’s shelters. #bringlovehome, baby."

5. When Demi Lovato's Fan Moment Came True With Marnie

Marnie, the internet dog had a huge fan base of its own. Celebrities would often get clicked with the celebrity dog and get their fan moment covered. Demi Lovato also posed with the dog. Being a dog lover herself, she appeared all chirpy around Marnie who passed away in 2020. The picture captioned, "Chillin w/ Demi haha lol @ddlovato" was loved by many of the fans of Lovato and Marnie. User @workingtowardsmydream commented, "Lol I have a new type of love for dogs and it's not the cuddle up go fetch fido love. No jk, wow...well the best is still to come."

6. Zooey Deschanel’s Adorable Rescue Dogs Will Melt Your Heart

Zooey Deschanel adopted a pair of dogs back in 2013. Her love for the Shih Tzu pair made her fall for rescue dogs and advocate adoption over buying bred pets. The New Girl famed star gushed, "I have to thank the #billfoundation for the greatest, sweetest, most wonderful dogs in the world. Apples of my eye!" after bringing the dogs home. The actor also went on to tweet, "I really love seeing pictures of everybody's rescue dogs!" as she posted this she asked her fans to post themselves with their dogs in the comments.

7. Paris Hilton's Chihuahua is a Cutie

Paris Hilton mentioned the passing away of her Chihuahua in 2023 as she mourned it. The 23-year-old dog who often accompanied the reality television star was the apple of the eye of her momma, Hilton. She wrote, "Today, my heart breaks as I say goodbye to my precious chihuahua. For an incredible 23 years, she filled my life with so much love, loyalty, and unforgettable moments....lived a long, beautiful, and iconic life, surrounded by love until her final peaceful slumber. Words cannot express the immense pain I'm feeling right now. 🥺" on her Instagram as she posted a carousel of adorable images of the cutie in heaven now.