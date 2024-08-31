Chris Hayes Argues Trump Gets Away with Mafia-Style Gangster Threats as Republicans Aid Him

Former president Donald Trump has courted yet another controversy by visiting the Arlington National Cemetery. The Republican leader has been accused of shooting a video reminiscent of a campaign commercial while honoring the 13 soldiers who died in a suicide bombing in Kabul, in 2021, amid the tumultuous US pullout from Afghanistan. MSNBC's Chris Hayes gave a pessimistic assessment of the Republican party's situation when discussing the issue involving Trump's breaking of federal law at the cemetery. “Trump has gotten away with intimidation, mafia-style gangster threats, because rank and file Republicans let him, or in many cases, just straight up help him,” Hayes opined.

According to The Wrap, one of Trump's associates physically attacked a female employee who tried to enforce the federal law. The worker reported the incident to the military who is in control of the monument. However, in the end, she decided against filing a report, fearing repercussions from Trump's followers. The cemetery employee was operating per the policies of the establishment, which forbid taking photos or videos in section 60, the resting place for military servicemen killed in action in Iraq and Afghanistan, as reported by The Guardian.

The US Army rebuked the incident. They stated, “This incident was unfortunate, and it is also unfortunate that the ANC employee and her professionalism have been unfairly attacked. ANC is a national shrine to the honored dead of the Armed Forces, and its dedicated staff will continue to ensure public ceremonies are conducted with the dignity and respect the nation’s fallen deserve.” Criticizing the GOP nominee, Hayes asked, “Does that sound familiar?”

“It is true Trump was invited—but he was not invited by all the families of all the 400,000 veterans and dependents that are buried at Arlington who did not and cannot consent to be used as props and a backdrop,” says @chrislhayes on Trump campaigning at Arlington Cemetery. pic.twitter.com/0a3EAhikQe — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) August 29, 2024

He cited, “Does it sound a little like the story of Alexander Vindman, the soldier and National Security Council staffer who blew the whistle on Trump’s attempts to extort Ukraine for dirt on Joe Biden? Maybe it reminds you of Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, the Georgia election officials whose lives were threatened after Trump falsely accused them of rigging votes."

Donald Trump is now denying he knew anything about shooting a campaign commercial in Arlington National Cemetary. They pushed a woman away who was telling them to stop filming at the gravesite in Section 60. The American people aren’t stupid. 900,000 Veterans in PA, 20+ million… pic.twitter.com/PnQsI0iLxS — Patrick J Murphy (@PatrickMurphyPA) August 30, 2024

"Maybe it reminds you of the threats against the women who have accused Trump of assault, all the public officials who have prosecuted or sued him, all the judges who have ruled against him, all the elections officials who refused to break the rules and falsify votes for him, and all the Republicans who voted to impeach him.” “In each of those cases,” Hayes continued, “[GOP used] government power to make their partisan politics a sort of official state religion, and bullying anyone who gets in their way.”

“I don’t know the rules and regulations.” Trump tries to blame the parents for Arlington fracas, then claims it was a “setup”. He’s such a sad and pathetic human being. (Video: MSNBC) pic.twitter.com/ubcHUQ2XVn — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 30, 2024

Hayes concluded by remarking that the GOP “is a party in a movement, built around a candidate for whom nothing is sacred, not even a military cemetery, not the judicial system, not even democracy unless it serves his twisted aims.” According to Firstpost, Trump justified his behavior by claiming that he was simply posing at the families' request. “I don’t need publicity. I get a lot of publicity. I would like to get a lot less publicity…I would hire a public relations agent to get less publicity,” he said.