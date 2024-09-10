Travis Kelce’s 'Divorced Dad' Haircut Gets Trolled by Netizens: "Looks Like a Creepy Serial Killer"

Taylor Swift is back in the stands to support her partner, Travis Kelce, as he begins the new NFL season. While on a break from her hit tour, she made an appearance at the NFL season opener to show her support for Kelce and his team. The Kansas City Chiefs started their 2024 NFL season with an exciting win over the Baltimore Ravens. Swift was also a regular at Kelce’s games last season, cheering him on throughout the playoffs and up to their final game. But this time around, NFL fans have been buzzing on X, criticizing Kelce’s new hairstyle.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Kevin Sabitus

Kelce was spotted with a clean-shave look, but it was his haircut that grabbed the attention. Social media soon flooded with reactions about his new style. One X user criticized him and wrote, "Okay I'm starting to believe this rumor that the Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce romance is just a PR stunt because there is no way in Hell my wife would let me leave the house with this haircut." Another person wrote, "Maybe this is for some television role because the New Travis Kelce haircut and p*rn stache kind of looks like a creepy serial killer."

Is this the backstory being built to lead to the breakup in the Taylor & Travis breakup scheduled later this month per the contract? If so, it’s quite a credible backstory — QEInfinity (@QEInfinity1) September 6, 2024

A third X user wrote, "Travis Kelce's new haircut makes him look like a father of 3 and close to retirement. TAYLOR WHAT HAVE YOU DONE !!!!" A fourth person compared his haircut to a divorced dad look. The person said, "Simply can’t get over how bad Travis Kelce‘s haircut is. Looks like the haircut a divorced dad would get if he was trying to be hip and fresh, but still goes to great clips." Another X account posted, "This is not a man who’s ever planning to be on the market again. Travis Kelce went to the barber shop, sat down in that chair, and said 'Give me the most awkward haircut you can think of to let the ladies know that THIS man ain’t looking!'"

This is not a man who’s ever planning to be on the market again. Travis Kelce went to the barber shop, sat down in that chair and said “give me the most awkward haircut you can think of to let the ladies know that THIS man ain’t looking!” pic.twitter.com/UqoSMH97TF — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) September 6, 2024

A sixth X user added, "Is this the backstory being built to lead to the breakup in the Taylor & Travis breakup scheduled later this month per the contract? If so, it’s quite a credible backstory." Many people also compared Kelce’s new look to Uncle Rico from the 2004 comedy Napoleon Dynamite, played by Jonathan Gries. His haircut, which resembled a bowl cut, was paired with a unique mustache. Although Swift hasn’t commented on his new style, she was seen holding hands with him at his season opener.

Simply can’t get over how bad Travis Kelce‘s haircut is. Looks like the haircut a divorced dad would get if he was trying to be hip and fresh, but still goes to great clips. — Da_Vols (@Da_Vols) September 6, 2024

Meanwhile, recently, Kelce also raved about his girlfriend when asked if she’d shown any interest in football or crafted any plays for the team. As reported by USA Today, he said, “I think what makes her so good in her profession is that she’s so detailed in every aspect of it, from the words to the music to even the releases and the music videos and everything. She’s so detailed and a part of it that I think she was just curious about the profession. I know none of the plays have gotten to Coach (Andy) Reid yet, but if they ever do, I’ll make sure everyone knows it was her creation."