You Won’t Believe Bill Clinton’s Unexpected Role in Donald Trump’s Second-Term Victory

The second term of Donald Trump’s presidency in the U.S. has been getting a mixed response across the globe. Often referred to as a weathering period by many, he has faced considerable criticism and ridicule, including personal attacks on his vanity and the fact that he has stirred up numerous controversies.

But who could have imagined that someone like Bill Clinton would be largely responsible for Trump’s return to the presidency for a second time, despite the unforgettable dig he aimed at him during the 2024 Democratic National Convention?

Surprised? Well, an old 2015 report by the Washington Post claimed that Bill Clinton did make a phone call to Trump in 2016, precisely at the time when the former business tycoon was still in a dilemma for his return to the White House.

Based on reports from several of Donald Trump’s allies and one of Clinton’s associates, the ex-president had suggested that the businessman focus on broadening his political horizon and continuing his efforts within the Republican Party at large.

While there is still some confusion over what Bill Clinton actually meant with his telephonic message to Donald Trump, there is a widespread belief that the latter could have actually bent it to mean running for a Presidential campaign, to satisfy his own ego.

Interestingly, during a later revelation to CNN, Trump discussed this major rumor and denied ever discussing politics with Bill Clinton before announcing his return to the political campaign. He had described that particular period of time as “My mind was already totally made up. I was already running, essentially.”

In fact, Trump further went on to add that Clinton was actually upset after realizing his intentions were not just limited to running the presidential campaign that year or even handling and controlling the Republican Party from the outside, but were something way beyond both.

Coming back to the most shocking verdict of the U.S. Presidential Election in 2016, it was unfortunate and caused a hard time for Bill Clinton. While his wife Hillary Clinton’s imminent defeat was one reason, it was also because of the former camaraderie and friendship he maintained with the real-estate mogul back in the days, when Trump had barely entered politics.

In fact, the ex-president made a rare remark about Trump during a 2024 Democratic Party event, highlighting that golf, not politics, was one of the former’s strengths. Clinton didn’t flinch once before stating that Donald Trump believed in ‘total domination’ at the core of his political beliefs.

Going back a few more years, an old photo of Trump and his wife, Melania, from their wedding, had resurfaced during the 2016 elections, where Bill Clinton was spotted smiling and posing beside the newlyweds.

While the picture created quite the stir among netizens on social media, it took author Gwenda Blair, who wrote The Trumps: Three Generations Of Builders And A Presidential Candidate, to remark that it wasn’t ‘much of a surprise’ to find out that the Trumps and Clintons have had an amicable past.