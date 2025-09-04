Joe Walsh Slams Republican Party With Brutal Four-Word Comment

Joe Walsh, who quit the Republican Party after a failed 2020 attempt to challenge Donald Trump, has now slammed his former colleagues in a new statement. His brutal four-word comment came after EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin shared his opinion on green energy. When asked by Fox News host, “Are you for any green energy personally?” Zeldin responded, “I am for whatever President Trump is advocating for.”

Walsh did not like his fealty to the POTUS. Sharing a clip from his statement, the former GOP member wrote on X(formerly Twitter), “It is a cult.” He also commented in a similar way in another post, including a clip from Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) backing another term for Donald Trump.

The Republican wrote, “He’s a true leader…I think he should be eligible for a third term.” Ogles also nominated the President for a Nobel Peace Prize. However, if the 79-year-old is to run for another term in office, it would violate the Constitution as currently constructed.

In January, Ogles proposed an amendment to the Constitution that would change this current rule. As written, his proposal asks for Trump to serve a third term as the POTUS. However, Walsh, who quit the GOP in 2020, wasn’t happy with this as well.

Following Ogles’ demand for a third term for Trump, Joe Walsh tweeted, “Once again, he says it. In open defiance of his oath. My former political party is a cult.” The ex-Republican seems to be using the C-word a lot these days, particularly pointing out Trump’s minions ‘ devotion towards him.

Joe Walsh’s first political rise came in 2010, when he was elected as part of the Tea Party movement against Barack Obama. At that time, he was criticized for his extremist rhetoric. In 2019, he ultimately admitted to saying “racist things” at that time. However, he also felt that “an apology was not enough” for the same.

Walsh wrote, “I was passionate about my cause ― so passionate that I said and did things I regret, so passionate that I became, way more than I’m proud of, a divisive political a——. I’m still a conservative, but I’m not a conservative jerk.”

The angry former Republican added that now he wants to “help heal the divide in this country – the divide I helped to create.”