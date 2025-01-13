‘You Pay Them Then’: Kim Kardashian Slammed By Netizens After She Calls For Higher Wages For Incarcerated Firefighters

The L.A. wildfires have left a lot of lives affected and the city has felt the unforgiving wrath of nature. High winds are further expected to exacerbate the damage as the death toll reaches 24. Amidst this, firefighters are hard at work risking their lives at every turn, and Kim Kardashian thinks the government is treating the first responders unfairly.

Kim Kardashian’s statement comes after her family evacuated their Calabasas and Hidden Hills homes after the Kenneth fire swept through the area. The fire burnt through 1,000 acres in hours as per reports. In light of these horrendous events, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram stories to share her piece of mind.

The SKIMS owner posted a series of text stories on her Instagram, the first of which read, “I have spent the last week watching my city burning. And have seen and spoken to many firefighters who are up all night long using every ounce of their strength to save our community.”

Kim thanked CAL Fire for all their efforts and for dangling off the edge of their lives. She continued to emphasize that there were a thousand incarcerated firefighters risking their lives for the city, explaining that these firefighters were 24 hours hand-and-foot ready to fight the Palisades and Eaton fire. She continued, “Hundreds of incarcerated firefighters get paid almost nothing, risk their lives, some have died, to prove to the community that they have changed and are now first responders. I see them as heroes.”

Kim Kardashian shares earnest plea in support of incarcerated firefighters. pic.twitter.com/x9qj2tlkMA — me (@heyitsme_2024) January 12, 2025

She was not done just there. Kim Kardashian went all out by pointing out the hourly wages these firefighters were receiving. The Instagram stories further explain that these people were only getting $1/hr since 1984 and that these rates haven’t changed with inflation. She insisted Governor Newsom do the needful, writing, “I am urging @cagovernor to do what no Governor has done in 4 decades and raise the incarcerated firefighter pay to a rate that honors a human being risking their life to save our lives and homes.”

While Kim Kardashian’s intentions and sentiments might have been in the right place, the Internet is not having it as the KUWTH star was met with heavy criticism for her comments. One person wrote, “She could’ve said this 8 months ago. She’s only saying something because celebs were affected” Another person tweeted, “She can pay them out of her pocket.”

She could’ve said this 8 months ago. She’s only saying something because celebs were affected — Cortez. (@CortezNxL) January 12, 2025

On X user quipped, “Her family alone could donate that $ easily there’s billionaires up there I hate when super wealthy talk like that as if they can’t be a help to the solution but, instead wanna make it a civil fight so they can look like some front line revolutionary.” One more user said, “Ok you pay them then Kim. You can definitely afford it.”

Many people think Kim Kardashian is only speaking on this matter because she was affected. However, the wildfires have left a hole in the city that might not be filled for years to come. Not only the Kardashians but many celebrities like Paris Hilton, Mel Gibson, Barbara Corcoran, Ben Affleck, and many more were taken aback because of it. Many innocent people were affected by it and the entire U.S. is hoping for this calamity to pass away as quickly as possible.