Kim Kardashian May Lose her $70 Million Dream Home – Here’s How

Kim Kardashian is living one of her worst nightmares due to the raging LA Wildfires as the Pacific Highway Coast highway was almost burnt down by Tuesday night.

Palisade Wildfire, which has been burning through the county, has already destroyed the majority of structures and land at Pacific Palisades and is now threatening houses of stars like Ben Affleck and Tom Hanks. Reality TV stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag have evacuated just in time with their sons as they lost their home to fire on Tuesday. Adam Brody, Leighton Meester, and Anthony Hopkins have also been reported to be in risk of losing their multi-million dollar homes to wildfires.

Leighton Meester, Adam Brody’s $6.5M LA home burned to ground in devastating Palisades fire https://t.co/DANoXeMomd pic.twitter.com/kkIzdXZngG — Page Six (@PageSix) January 8, 2025

The report on the reality star’s mansion facing fire came after the warnings were sent to all neighboring counties and residents. Unfortunately, Kim Kardashian’s $70 Million worth of dream mansion sits just outside the evacuation zone. Kim has purchased this waterfront property from supermodel Cindy Crawford and has spent millions renovating it in the last 2 years.

She showed her mansion to the public via a walkthrough she did with her sister Khloé Kardashian for their reality TV show, The Kardashians. She also said that this was her dream house, and she had put her soul into renovating it.

Today’s top architecture news: Kim Kardashian Buys Cindy Crawford Malibu Mansion! pic.twitter.com/MmZcYIJZXz — Master Prophet (@tomravenscroft) September 22, 2022

Sitting neatly in Hidden Hills, the estate includes a 5000-square-foot home, landscaped grounds, ocean vistas, and a private beach with direct access. When entering her property, one drives along a long, pristine driveway and a tennis court. The mansion also has a 3-car garage and ample parking for guests as well.

Currently, her 3-acre property which is located between the Olivas and Palisade fires faces a threat of catastrophic fire and damage as the whole area is filled with thick smoke, and the residents have been advised to stay prepared. Authorities have advised everyone to either evacuate early or be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice. So far, around 3000 residents have already been evacuated, and orders for 100,000 residents to evacuate immediately have been sent.

Over 70,000 people are under evacuation orders in the LA area as wildfires threaten at least 28,000 structures, per AP. Two people have died so far. pic.twitter.com/RKbc8ANVJ4 — Complex (@Complex) January 8, 2025

The fire has engulfed 5000 acres of land, destroying over 1000 properties. The map for the fire is getting updated every hour, and continuous warnings are being sent out. The Palisade Fires have engulfed 18 Square miles of West LA, 16 square miles North of Pasadena are burning with Eaton Fires, and 1 square mile of Fernando Valley is burning with Hurst Fires.

Experts have warned that this is only the beginning and that citizens must prepare for the worst. The winds in the area will pick up momentum by Thursday. These winds are expected to go as much as 60 MPH, and with low humidity in the area, they are expected to cause much more damage.

💔 Our hearts go out to all those facing the vicious Los Angeles wildfires. A lengthy dry period, Santa Ana winds with gusts up to 90mph, and human-induced greenhouse gas emissions all contributed to dangerous fire weather in LA, According to EDF Climate Scientist Fiona Lo. pic.twitter.com/B6Cc0vRRsa — EDF (@EnvDefenseFund) January 8, 2025

As of now, winds are already causing firefighters to move back or completely halt their operations as the fire is moving unpredictably. Fire has engulfed multi-million dollar properties on its way and firefighters were seen bulldozing through luxury vehicles to make way for their teams to move forward. An estimated $52 Billion to $57 Billion worth of property damage and economic loss has been reported so far.

Though California fires are not known to rage through winters, a very dry season, long drought, and Santa Ana winds have created a deadly combination that has set Los Angeles on fire.