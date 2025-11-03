“You Look Cute, But…” – Barack Obama’s Flirty Fan Reply Comes with a Michelle Shoutout

What was meant to be former President Barack Obama’s recent campaign stop in Newark, New Jersey, turned into a flirty moment of sorts and a viral one at that. Obama, during his speech, was briefly interrupted by a woman’s loud “I love you” chant. The video is trending a great deal on social media.

At first, Barack Obama paused, smiled for a bit and replied, “I love you, but hold on — I heard you, girl. Just settle down. I’m here to talk to everybody, not just you.” Obama also gave a shoutout to his wife Michelle Obama and added, “I mean, you look cute, but I am married. Michelle’s fine, too.” He then broke into laughter.

Obama: Oh, I love you, but hold on. I heard you, girl. Just settle down. I’m here to talk to everybody, not just you. I mean, you look cute. But I’m married. Michelle’s fine too pic.twitter.com/9gKxKTMaus — Acyn (@Acyn) November 1, 2025

Michelle and Barack Obama got married on October 3, 1992, and they are parents to two daughters, Malia and Sasha. Michelle and Barack Obama never skip an opportunity to cheer for each other on social media.

Michelle and Barack Obama celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary last month. Barack marked the occasion by sharing a happy picture with his wife on X and he wrote, “The best decision I ever made was marrying you, Michelle Obama. For 33 years, I’ve admired your strength, grace, and determination — and the fact that you look so good doing it all. Happy anniversary.”

Michelle too penned a mushy note for Barack, and she replied in an X entry, “We’ve been on quite the journey over the last 33 years—and yet, I love you even more today than the day we said ‘I do.” Happy anniversary, Barack Obama! I’m so lucky to go through life with you.”

The best decision I ever made was marrying you, @MichelleObama. For 33 years, I’ve admired your strength, grace, and determination — and the fact that you look so good doing it all. Happy anniversary! pic.twitter.com/YoV098JDS5 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 3, 2025

In a recent interview, Michelle Obama told People magazine what her date night with Barack Obama looks like. “We’ve been married 32, 33 [years]…I always forget. Sorry, honey. When we’re both happy about date night, we’re at home. We are not getting dressed. We just have a nice dinner, candles lit, music, we talk. We don’t talk for the whole day, because we’re in the house together all day, right? We work from home. So, when we are going to have a really special night, it’s like, “Don’t talk to me. Save it for dinner,” Michelle said.

Meanwhile, the couple’s marriage was plagued by rumors of a rift for a while. However, both Michelle and Barack Obama have dismissed the rumors on several occasions. The rumors of their alleged rift came to an end after Michelle appeared on Sophia Bush’s podcast, Work In Progress, where she finally addressed the stories surrounding the possible rift and potential split.

“So much so that this year, people … couldn’t even fathom that I was making a choice for myself, that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing,” Michelle was quoted as saying on the podcast.

Rumor mills went into overdrive mode, especially when the First Lady was missing from prominent public events, which were attended by her husband, Barack Obama. The events that Michelle skipped included Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony and Jimmy Carter’s funeral.

Barack Obama’s rumored affair with Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston also caused quite a stir in August 2024. The rumors started doing the rounds after Touch Weekly carried an article with a bold headline that read, “The Truth About Jen & Barack!” Jeniffer Aniston straight-up denied the rumors on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last year. “That is absolutely untrue,” Aniston said during her appearance on the show in October last year.

Former FLOTUS, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Michelle Obama is currently busy with the promotional duties of her style book, The Look.