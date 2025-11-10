News

“You Know Mamdani?” — ICE Agents’ Question to an Indian-Origin Worker in the US Sparks Outrage

Published on: November 10, 2025 at 12:05 AM ET

The incident occurred when the man, a US citizen of Indian origin, was working on a construction project near the Park Ridge area in Illinois.

ICE Agents’ Question to Indian Worker Sparks Outrage Online
ICE Agents’ Question to Indian Worker Sparks Outrage (Cover image source: Wikimedia Commons/X.com)

ICE agents are now allegedly using Zohran Mamdani‘s name to harass individuals of Indian origin. A man of Indian origin employed by the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) was questioned about his immigration status while on duty. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the incident occurred while the worker, a U.S. citizen, was working on a construction project near Park Ridge, Illinois.

According to the allegation, which cited Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s office, he was confronted by three masked ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) officers who inquired about Zohran Mamdani, the newly elected mayor of New York City, in addition to his immigration status. Mamdani became the first Muslim mayor of New York City, the first person of South Asian descent, and the first person born in Africa after defeating Republican Curtis Sliwa and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Condemning the ICE agents’ raid, Pritzker said that the incident has raised concerns about “questioning US citizens apparently based on the color of their skin,” the report added.

In a statement obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times, Pritzker said, “I am appalled they would stop and question a state employee working hard on the job to help improve our state’s roads and infrastructure. Our state employees should be able to go to work and do their jobs without masked agents targeting them for no legitimate reason.”

Following the incident, residents of Park Ridge-Niles School District 64, including teachers and children, were also ordered to stay inside.

District superintendent Ben Collins said that “he was aware of reports regarding ICE agents in Park Ridge neighborhoods near some of the district’s schools.” The report also stated that the Department of Homeland Security has denied rumors that ICE agents are on patrol in Illinois’ Park Ridge neighborhood.

Protests and claims of rights violations have been triggered by Donald Trump‘s aggressive immigration raids in the United States. Trump was questioned on CBS’s “60 Minutes” broadcast on whether ICE agents had “gone too far.” To this, he said: “I think they haven’t gone far enough.”

Donald Trump continued by saying that immigration operations had been “held back” by “liberal judges” selected by Democratic presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama. As an essential element of his re-election campaign, Donald Trump has advocated for a big wave of deportations since taking office again.

Increased ICE raids have spurred protests around the nation, especially in Democratic-led cities where Trump’s administration has initiated “surges” of agents.

