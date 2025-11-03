Donald Trump Makes Terrifying Statement as ICE Agents Use Violence Against Citizens and Migrants During Raids

The Trump administration has been facing heavy backlash over the allegedly “ruthless” ICE raids. What started as a mission to detain illegal immigrants and remove them from the country took a dark turn as the ICE agents were seen using physical force on immigrants, as well as some US citizens. In the last few months, several videos have surfaced online that show masked ICE agents arresting US citizens despite them clarifying their legal status for “obstruction” during the raids.

Despite the criticism, President Donald Trump thinks that the administration hasn’t “gone far enough” with the immigration crackdown and feels that they are still holding back.

The 79-year-old President sat down with Norah O’Donnell for CBS‘s 60 Minutes. ABC7 Chicago interview happened just hours after three US citizens were detained following a crash during the immigration raid. A man and a woman in a red car were following agents to warn people of their presence, witnesses have told. The agents then applied the brakes, causing people in the car to crash into the agents’ vehicle. The crowd witnessing the crash allegedly turned hostile. They reportedly surrounded the agents and their vehicle, verbally abused them, and spat on them.

Here is an ABC report on the ICE or Federal agents arresting three US citizens in Evanston, Illinois yesterday, October 31st, 2025. See post above for videos taken by residents who witnessed the events. Link to source article:https://t.co/2sZWUszYte pic.twitter.com/L2rLNgdhVE — Leia (@TheSWPrincess) November 1, 2025

The agents then dragged the man and woman out of their car. A video recorded on a cellphone shows an agent punching the man. Another agent appeared to pull out a gun on a bystander and threatened to pepper-spray him. During the 60 Minutes segment, Trump was questioned about the violent actions federal agents have been taking against those who are taking part in the resistance. The question was simple — Have some of the ICE raids gone too far?

Trump said, “No, I think they haven’t gone far enough, because we’ve been held back by the judges, by the liberal judges who were put in by Biden and by Obama.”

When asked if he’s cool with the controversial methods being used by the ICE agents, Trump replied, “Yeah, because you’ve got to get the people out.”

60 minutes tries baiting Trump and getting him to condemn ICE and say they’ve gone too far but Trump had the perfect response: “I think they [ICE] HAVEN’T GONE FAR ENOUGH.. you have to get the people out… Many of them are m*rderers.. criminals.” BOOM 🔥 WE STAND WITH ICE 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/kQwCEKkOt4 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 2, 2025

U.S. citizens have been coming together to warn their neighbors of the ICE raids. On Sunday, people gathered at a Hyde Park yarn shop to assemble whistle kits that are being handed out to residents across the city to alert people when ICE agents arrive in an area.

Beth Chipchak, a volunteer of the resistance, said, “I have been looking for a way to be a part of the resistance, to find a way to help, because it’s very hard to watch all the things that are going on,” according to ABC7 Chicago.

While the arrest of the three US citizens is being investigated, the DHS has defended itself on social media. DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin wrote on X, “The individual arrested in this video assaulted and kicked Border Patrol agents. As he was being arrested, here, he aggressively grabbed the agent’s genitals and wouldn’t let go. The agent delivered several defensive strikes to free his genitals from the perp’s grasp.”

And then there’s the REAL story: The individual arrested in this video assaulted and kicked Border Patrol agents. As he was being arrested, here, he aggressively grabbed the agent’s genitals and wouldn’t let go. The agent delivered several defensive strikes to free his… https://t.co/VjSDAPcbTG — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) November 1, 2025

Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama shredded the Trump administration during his speech on Saturday in support of Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger. “Every day is like Halloween — except it’s all tricks and no treats,” he said.

“I will admit it’s worse than I expected, he said before adding, “But I did warn y’all.”