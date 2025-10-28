ICE Agent Points Gun at U.S. Citizen, Threatens ‘You’re Dead, Liberal’

An ICE agent is accused of pointing a gun at a U.S. citizen during a protest in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood and shouting, “You’re dead, liberal,” according to a new court filing that has ignited outrage and renewed concerns about government overreach.

The filing, submitted on October 26 in the Northern District of Illinois, describes a disturbing encounter that allegedly took place three days earlier, on October 23, during demonstrations tied to the federal enforcement campaign known as Operation Midway Blitz. The document identifies the officer as part of a federal team led by Gregory Bovino, the U.S. Border Patrol’s commander for Chicago operations.

According to the plaintiffs, the agent first pointed a pepper ball gun, then a real firearm at Chris Gentry, a combat veteran and U.S. citizen, who was standing on the side of the road “lawfully voicing his opposition.” The officer then allegedly said, “bang, bang, you’re dead liberal.” The filing also claims that Gentry was unarmed and posed no threat.

The same court document alleges multiple violations of a Temporary Restraining Order issued by Judge Sara L. Ellis that limits the use of force by federal agents during protests unless there is “an immediate and serious threat of physical harm.” Plaintiffs say agents fired tear gas and pepper munitions into peaceful crowds without warning, adding that video evidence shows “extreme violence against peaceful and innocent American civilians.”

In response, the Department of Homeland Security posted a sharply worded statement on its official X account defending the agents’ actions. The post claimed that officers were “attacked by rioters” using “commercial artillery shell fireworks,” and that “Chief Greg Bovino was struck in the head by a thrown object.” It insisted that “riot control measures were deployed” and that “the use of chemical munitions was in full accordance with CBP policy.”

Witnesses and plaintiffs dispute that account, saying there is “no evidence that commercial fireworks were fired by anyone at the scene” and that “no dispersal orders were given before tear gas was used.” They argue that the government’s response exaggerates the threat to justify actions that violated both the court’s order and basic constitutional protections.

The allegations come as federal enforcement operations in Chicago face mounting criticism for excessive force and disregard of local authority. Earlier this month, Illinois State Representative Hoan Huynh said that ICE agents pointed a gun at him and a staffer while they were canvassing in Albany Park, although the incident was not caught on camera.

Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a senior fellow at the American Immigration Council, said the government’s posture risks deepening public anger. “DHS has to understand that it’s playing with fire by refusing accountability for officer misconduct like this,” he wrote. “People are being completely radicalized by interactions like this.”

The controversy echoes broader concerns about Operation Midway Blitz, the latest large-scale federal enforcement campaign targeting undocumented immigrants in so-called “sanctuary” jurisdictions. Community leaders and civil liberties advocates say the program blurs the line between policing and political intimidation.

Judge Ellis is expected to review the case this week and determine whether agents violated her court order. If she finds evidence of deliberate defiance, she could impose sanctions or expand judicial oversight of federal operations in the city.

For now, the plaintiffs are calling for transparency, demanding that DHS release any body-camera footage from the incident. So far, no such evidence has been turned over.

“This isn’t just about one rogue officer,” one attorney for the plaintiffs said. “It’s about whether Americans can protest in their own cities without having guns pointed at them by their own government.”