Trump Administration Pushes for ‘More Aggressive’ Leadership at ICE

The Trump administration makes no exceptions when it comes to kicking people out, not even top ICE executives themselves. Insiders are claiming that the President is keen on replacing the ICE leaders with Customs and Border Protection, who have exhibited a more aggressive approach instead. Trump allegedly is impressed with their ability to get things done, and ICE isn’t sufficient anymore.

Several reports are hinting at a change in leadership at ICE on a regional level. An NBC News report revealed that the administration& “is planning to replace some regional leaders.” Customs and Border Protection officials will allegedly replace the current leadership instead.

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin has reported that the changes are already “underway.”

Two Department of Homeland Security employees, who remain unnamed, spoke to NBC while confirming the speculation around uprooting the leadership. The DHS employees alleged that Trump has approved of the aggressive strategies that the Customs and Border Protection officials have resorted to since the immigration crackdown began.

Insiders have claimed that the President is impressed with the CBP’s tactics, like “rappelling into apartment buildings from Black Hawk helicopters and jumping out of rental trucks in Home Depot parking lots.” They went on to add how the Trump administration has started to think that ICE isn’t “getting the job done.”

BREAKING: Per four senior DHS & Trump admin sources, a mass removal of ICE leadership around the country is underway, with up to 12 ICE field office chiefs being removed & reassigned in an effort to increase deportation numbers. I’m told the move is spearheaded by Corey… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 27, 2025

The idea that “CBP does what they’re told” has put the nail in the coffin of Trump’s decision. ICE field office directors in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and New Orleans will be the first ones to go, according to the NBC report. The DHS is reportedly tackling significant friction while trying to figure out what is the best way to “achieve more deportations”.

One border patrol agent even defended the aggressive tactics while questioning people’s understanding of mass deportations. “What did everyone think mass deportations meant? Only the worst?” the agent questioned. The same agent cited what Tom Homan has previously said about “anyone in the US illegally is on the table.”

NBC and Fox News both noted that Corey Lewandowski will be one of the people at the forefront to help the administration bring about the changes. The New York Times previously reported how ICE was already gearing up to make major changes within its leadership structure.

The speculation turned out to be true because the leadership in Denver, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and San Diego saw changes. Officials who spoke to the Washington Examiner shared how many more similar changes can be expected in the near future.