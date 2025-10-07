Break-Up? Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski’s Alleged Affair Faces New Twist as He Eyes Big Career Move

Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski have long been the subjects of rumors about an alleged affair. Although the South Dakota governor has repeatedly denied the claims, various insider reports have suggested otherwise. However, there might be a change between the pair. With Lewandowski possibly kickstarting a new career move, their affair could cease to exist.

When the affair rumor initially sparked, a source told The New York Post that they had been spotted at a busy bar in Orlando. According to the insider, the pair seemed to be “handsy” with each other. According to recent reports, this year, Lewandowski and Noem barely tried to hide their growing affection. The two even got apartments across from each other in Washing ton D.C.

Everyone says being a Governor is the best job in Politics. I agree. — Corey R. Lewandowski (@CLewandowski_) October 3, 2025

However, there is a big “if” in their romance. If Lewandowski follows through on his off-the-cuff remark about running for governor of New Hampshire, his dynamic with Noem could change significantly. His remark was obtained as a text by Politico. “Governor is the only job in politics I would ever consider giving up what I am currently doing for,” Lewandowski said, showing great interest in the matter.

However, he hasn’t formally confirmed any interest in the position. Instead, he has publicly downplayed the possibility on social media. On X (formerly Twitter), Corey wrote, “I thought it only fitting today to share the words of the famous Mark Twain … ‘The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated.’ Lots of fake news out there … don’t believe the MSM.” It was also a response to Politico’s article, which he shared the next day with the caption, “This is newsworthy. Wow.”

Speculation about a romantic relationship between Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski has circulated online since at least September 2021. Both have publicly denied the allegations: https://t.co/bhNO1G4oLa pic.twitter.com/UXEOef7py2 — snopes.com (@snopes) October 3, 2025

There isn’t just one theory about his comment. It is possible that his tweets were just damage control, given that he was accused of leaving the side of her alleged affair partner. However, one insider told Politico that he wasn’t actually interested in running for governor. Instead, the source suggested he may feel his chances of success are slim. “He’s obviously a smart guy, so he throws his name in there just to get headlines,” said the insider.