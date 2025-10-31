ICE Agents Allegedly Drag US Citizen from Her Car While She Screams, “I’ve Got Kids in My Car”

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has gained a notorious reputation after several incidents of violent arrests made headlines. What started as a strict crackdown to detain and deport illegal immigrants soon turned into a mess as instances of US citizens and green card holders being wrongfully arrested and/or harassed came to light.

A new video is now going viral where a group of masked ICE agents is seen applying force to arrest a resisting woman. The caption of the video claims that the woman is a US citizen. A verified X page that goes by the name ‘Republicans Against Trump’ posted the video and wrote, “In Aurora, Illinois, ICE agents shoot into the windshield of a mother, a U.S. citizen.” As the woman is being dragged out of her car and put into handcuffs, she screams, “I’ve got kids in my car!”

In Aurora, Illinois, ICE agents shoot into the windshield of a mother, a U.S. citizen, yelling “I’ve got kids in my car!” pic.twitter.com/GyF1fC5sWD — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 30, 2025

It was unclear what the agents fired into the woman’s windshield. As the video surfaced online, the backlash was imminent. A frustrated X user wrote, “Naturally ICE will declare the mom and kids dangerous criminals who need to be removed from the street while ICE behaves like dangerous criminals who need to be removed from the streets.”

Someone called ICE “a domestic terrorist organization,” as the agents hide their faces and use physical force during arrests.

ICE is now a domestic terrorist organization. — Jose Antonio Salcedo (@jose_ar_salcedo) October 30, 2025

“This is getting beyond outrageous. And maybe beyond fixable. It’s just a matter of time before a conflict will kill ICE officers and then all hell will break loose,” reads another tweet criticizing the agency.

This is getting beyond outrageous. And maybe beyond fixable. It’s just a matter of time before a conflict will kill ICE officers and then all hell will break loose. — Yimes (@A_S_Williams) October 30, 2025

However, some users believed that the video was a half-cooked story and speculated there might be more “context” to it. Someone commented, “Is this the whole story or the part that fits your narrative?”

Criticizing the woman, a user wrote, “She placed her children in that danger by trying to block in ICE agents. Her kids should be taken from her, she isn’t a fit mother and is a danger to them.”

“Stop using your kids as a shield! Stay away from federal agents doing their jobs!” wrote another.

Stop using your kids as a shield! Stay away from federal agents doing their jobs! — Diana Gammon (@DianaGammo58903) October 30, 2025

Though the complete story around the woman’s arrest is not known, ICE has been at the receiving end of hatred, as there have been confirmed cases of wrongful deportations and brutality. Recently, The New York Times reported that a former Trump golf club employee was mistakenly deported.

What’s more shocking is that he was flown out of the US without any court hearing. The DHS initially claimed that his detention stemmed from a conviction in 2022 for driving while intoxicated while carrying a child. However, the agency later admitted that 39-year-old Alejandro Juarez was “removed to Mexico early because he was put on the incorrect transport.”

This case has put the agency’s methods and actions under scrutiny as people wonder how many cases of wrongful deportation might have gone unnoticed.