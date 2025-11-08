ICE to Launch New Department to Hunt Down Immigrant Children

ICE plans to open a national, around-the-clock call center in Nashville, Tennessee, to help local and state law enforcement locate unaccompanied migrant children who entered the country illegally. The plan was revealed in a federal contracting notice that said ICE has an “immediate need” to get the facility running and fully operational by early summer.

According to the document, the Nashville hub is expected to handle between 6,000 and 7,000 calls per day, assisting agencies with “locating unaccompanied alien children.” ICE also asked potential vendors to outline what technology they could use to “maximize call efficiency,” suggesting a large-scale, data-driven operation rather than a simple helpline. The agency wants the center to launch by the end of March and be fully up and running by June.

The call center is part of a bigger expansion as ICE also issued a separate request for contractors capable of transporting detainees across Texas. The plan outlines a rapid-response system to move detainees from hospitals, private residences, and traffic stops to one of 36 ICE facilities within 30 minutes. The chosen vendor would have to build out transport hubs across the state and provide armed guards for the trips.

ICE has not explained why it selected Nashville for the new call center, but the city is home to CoreCivic, one of the largest private detention corporations in the United States. CoreCivic is headquartered there and has long benefited from federal detention contracts, though it has not been named as a contractor for this project.

The move comes as the government ramps up immigration and border enforcement, pouring more than $170 billion into new programs since President Donald Trump signed a sweeping border security bill into law in July. Partnerships between ICE and local law enforcement agencies have multiplied as the administration pushes to expand its reach.

Unaccompanied migrant children have become a major focus of that effort. The U.S. government defines an unaccompanied child as someone under 18 who lacks lawful immigration status and has no parent or guardian available to take custody in the United States. After being detained at the border, such children are transferred to the Office of Refugee Resettlement, which places them in shelters across the country before releasing them to sponsors, usually parents, relatives, or family friends.

Officials estimate that around 2,000 unaccompanied children were in federal custody as of July. The Trump administration is also conducting a nationwide review of roughly 450,000 migrant children who crossed the southern border during President Joe Biden’s term. That review includes DNA testing and fingerprinting of sponsors, a measure the administration says is meant to protect children but one that immigrant advocates warn could be used to fuel deportations.

ICE’s proposed Texas transport network adds another layer to the crackdown. The agency anticipates six daily trips carrying about 30 detainees in SUVs under armed guard. Vendors awarded contracts would be required to establish transport hubs within six months of signing.

The Department of Homeland Security has not commented on the new initiatives, but the scale of the proposed operation has already raised alarm among advocacy groups.