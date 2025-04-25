“You got hit. Amazing”—Donald Trump Slammed for Insensitive Comment to Wounded Soldiers

Donald Trump has caused public outrage with his latest statement, yet again. The newest moment came during his meeting with American veterans. The President spoke to the wounded soldiers and said what happened to them was “amazing.” Trump’s insensitive statement was not well-received by netizens.

Trump’s remark about the veteran comes after he missed the dignified transfer of soldiers who lost their lives in Lithuania earlier this month. The four soldiers died tragically while they were partaking in a training exercise.

The President raised eyebrows when he decided to skip the event for other plans. Trump’s absence at the Dover Air Force base was noted as he jetted off to Florida to play golf. He then went on to spend the rest of the weekend leisurely golfing in true Trump fashion.

Trump’s recent interaction with American veterans has offended the masses. On Wednesday, the President met up with a group of American veterans who were injured on duty. When the Republican was surrounded by a group of veterans who with prosthetic limbs, he said more than one problematic thing.

“So you guys got hit, huh? Pretty good,” he said while addressing the group. The question came after one of the soldiers present told the President that they were “pretty tough area” while serving in Afghanistan.

Trump to wounded soldiers: “So you guys got hit, huh? Pretty good. You got hit. Amazing.” pic.twitter.com/e1UK0G0G5a — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 23, 2025

“You got hit. Amazing,” the 78-year-old noted while addressing the group. The woman who had accompanied the group told Trump that more than 50% of the people in the unit had been recipients of the Purple Heart.

The Purple Heart is a medal given out to soldiers who are severely wounded while on duty. “You deserve it. You deserve that and more,” the President said while talking to the group. He went on to acknowledge the veterans by calling them ‘brave, brilliant people.’

But what the President said before that was heavily criticized by netizens. “Who says ‘amazing!’ to a wounded veteran?” one person asked. Another added, “When you’re incapable of empathy, you just say dumb sh-t like this and don’t even know it.”

Lack of empathy leads to comments like this — K2 (@Walknonthemoon) April 24, 2025

A third claimed that the President was “confused” about how to feel about the veterans. “He is thinking about in what ways he is superior to them,” the same person added.

A fourth pointed out that “the only time Trump is ever lost for words is when the situation is demanding empathy. He cannot do it.” Another added sarcastically, “Yes I’m sure they are all thrilled to bits!!” One more netizen went as far as to call the President a “disgrace.”