WWE Icon The Undertaker Set to Interview Donald Trump in Unexpected Crossover—Fans Have Mixed Feelings

Former president Donald Trump is rumored to make a guest appearance on WWE legend The Undertaker’s Six Feet Under podcast. Trump, who has had past involvement with WWE, will join the icon— Mark Calaway— for what is shaping up to be an exceptional interview. This unexpected collaboration has generated significant buzz on social media, as the two well-known figures from vastly different arenas are rumored to engage in a candid discussion.

Trump and The Undertaker first crossed paths years ago during the ex-president's short yet memorable involvement with WWE. Notably, Trump shaved WWE chairman Vince McMahon's head after winning the 'Battle of the Billionaires' match at WrestleMania 23. It's no surprise, hence, that the upcoming interview between Trump and the WWE wrestler has sparked considerable interest. Although the specifics of the conversation are still unknown, there is speculation that Trump will discuss his current political challenges, including his ongoing legal issues, his 2024 presidential run, and other related topics.

Many fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their views on the announcement. A user penned, "This is a crossover I never even imagined in my wildest dreams..." Another asked, "When did The Undertaker start a podcast?" Others shared their curiosity, with one admitting, "That’s huge. Surely we are getting a Batista vs Donald Trump at WrestleMania 41, where the winner takes America." Sarcastically, someone else chimed in, "I’m sure the discourse from this will be very civil and respectful."

As the comments poured in, an X user enthusiastically remarked, "God bless you, The Undertaker. Real man. Trump 2024!" Another fan added, "This is going to be a must-listen/ must-see!" While plenty of users were curious to see how the interview would play out, not everyone was excited about the idea. A netizen questioned, "Who asked for this?" Another echoed, "Disappointing but not surprising."

One X user also urged folks to respect each other's political choices. They stressed, "I don't understand why people get so offended over others' political choices. Everyone picks a politician they support, like Batista choosing Kamala Harris, and Undertaker going with Donald Trump. The mature thing to do is respect their choice, even if you disagree. Sure, you can try to discuss it, but nothing you say will likely change their mind. So, there's no need to get upset or lose sleep over it."

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks at a campaign rally on October 18, 2024, in Detroit, Michigan. (Image Source: Win McNamee/ Getty Images)

Ahead of the presidential elections, the former president is turning to alternative media to turn potential undivided voters. He has made appearances with streamer Adin Ross, The Nelk Boys, on Flagrant with comedian Andrew Schulz, Bussin with the Boys, Theo Von, and PBD. Earlier this year, Trump was also interviewed by former WWE United States Champion Logan Paul on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, as reported by Wrestle Zone. According to The Express, there have also been rumors of a potential appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience.