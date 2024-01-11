Fox News Hosts Speculates Michelle Obama's Role in Biden's Campaign, Hinting at Possible Presidential Run

In a recent segment on Fox News’ “Outnumbered,” hosts took a deep dive into the absence of former First Lady Michelle Obama from the side of President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign. The speculation ran globally, with allegations that Mrs. Obama’s recent podcast appearance was just the beginning of her testing the political waters for a possible presidential run. Co-host Kennedy confidently exclaimed, "She wants to run. So, this is her way — now that she’s talking about politics, if she were really concerned about the future and tenor of the country, she would be on the campaign trail with Joe Biden. She is just as concerned about him as she is about Donald Trump. This is her way of sending out a little canary into the coal mine to see if it lives, and I think this could be the beginning of her campaign.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Shetty (@jayshettypodcast)

Also Read: Seth Meyers Jokes About Trump's 2020 Electoral Fraud Claims, Says Former POTUS Has Lost 'His Mind'

Fox News analyst Dr. Marc Siegel added fuel to the speculation, suggesting, “I think Kennedy is onto something here. By the way, the Democrat Convention is in Chicago, so that would be a great coming-out party. The whole notion of saying, ‘We’re afraid of the other guy’ — by the way, she could mean, ‘We’re afraid of Biden, too. We’re afraid of him stumbling, not remembering what he’s saying.’ You know, she could be afraid of how presidential Biden is right now, plus her fear of ‘the other,’ Trump — I don’t particularly like that approach at all. I wrote a whole book on fear and fear-mongering, and how that’s not how to bring this country together. Talk about the issues: what about the border, what about the economy? You don’t want to talk about those things, so you make everyone afraid of the other guy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KennedyNation (@kennedynation)

However, it is important to note that Michelle has earlier denied any intentions to run for president. As per Mediaite, the recent wave of speculation comes in the wake of Michelle’s comments on Jay Shetty’s podcast, where she shared, “I am terrified about what could possibly happen because our leaders matter. Who we select, who speaks for us, who holds that bully pulpit — it affects us in ways that sometimes I think people take for granted. The fact that people think that the government, does it really even do anything? And I’m like, ‘Oh my God, does the government do everything for us.’ And we cannot take this democracy for granted. And sometimes I worry that we do. Those are the things that keep me up,”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama)

Also Read: ‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Warns, Trump Would “Disappear Gay Folks” if He Beats Joe Biden

As per OK Magazine, as the political landscape continues to evolve, the Fox News hosts' speculations add an intriguing layer to the ongoing narrative surrounding Michelle's potential role in future elections. While the former first lady has been a vocal advocate for various causes, only time will tell if her measured political discussions are indeed the groundwork for a presidential campaign or if they simply reflect her ongoing commitment to civic engagement.

More from Inquisitr

Donald Trump Blames Joe Biden for His Multiple Indictments, Claims He's 'Entitled to Presidential Immunity'

Here's Why Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin 'Clashed' on 'The View' While Discussing Joe Biden