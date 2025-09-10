WSJ Issues Stark Warning to Donald Trump About His One Trick That ‘Won’t Work for Much Longer’

Donald Trump has received a reminder to rise to the occasion. The Wall Street Journal called the President out for his “anti-growth policies.” The publication’s editorial board has issued a warning to the President, reminding him that he cannot continue to use the same old “excuse for much longer.”

President Trump has, on several occasions, offered the Biden administration up as a scapegoat to escape accountability. He has been quick to shift the blame to his predecessor every chance he has gotten. His most insistent claim has been that the Biden administration is responsible for the current bad economic state of the United States.

He has also attacked the former administration for opening the borders to immigrants, leaving behind a trail of unchecked immigration policies. The Trump administration has, in turn, countered the influx of immigrants with the aggressive deportation tactics that have been deemed “unlawful” by the opposition.

The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board, for one, seems to have had enough with the same line of reasoning from the President. In a new statement, it noted that Trump blaming the former President “for bad economic news won’t work as an excuse for much longer.”

The board noted how the move on Trump’s part doesn’t come as a “surprise.” It further cautioned him to “be wiser to see it as a warning about the current fragile labor market.”

The publication claimed that Trump’s “border taxes” and anti-immigration crackdown have done nothing but hurt the US economy. The mass deportations, on top of that, have managed to do “the opposite” of what the President claimed he would achieve.

Donald Trump blames his negative core GDP growth on Biden. He also lies and says US GDP grew by 3%. It did not. pic.twitter.com/tmSJHPkesA — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 30, 2025

“The Fed is likely to cut rates by 25 or perhaps even 50 points next week. But the President could do far more to help businesses, worker, and consumers by dropping his anti-growth policies,” the statement from WSJ’s editorial board read.

It concluded by acknowledging that Trump “might have inherited a weak economy.” The publication urged him to step up while reminding him that he is “in charge now.”

This isn’t the first time the Wall Street Journal has given the President a chance to make an enemy out of them. Previously, the publication provoked Trump enough to get sued for $10 billion.

The WSJ previously claimed that they had discovered a letter that Trump had written to late offender Jeffrey Epstein. Trump and his loyalists denied the claim while blasting the publication for speculating against the President.

🚨BREAKING: JD Vance says the WSJ’s Trump-Epstein story is “complete and utter bullsh*t.” What’s your reaction? pic.twitter.com/eoCQlt3Yse — Commentary 🇺🇸 Tom Homan (@HomanNews) July 19, 2025

JD Vance spoke up against the report while labelling the story as “complete and utter bulls–t.” He also questioned the publication’s journalistic integrity by saying that they should be “ashamed” for publishing a story that he believed to be fake.

The same letter has become a topic of discussion again after the Wall Street Journal submitted a copy of it to the House Oversight Committee. The new development has put Trump and everyone who stood by him in a tough spot, with the public now questioning the President’s relationship with the convicted sex offender.