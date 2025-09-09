JD Vance Brushed Off Reports of Trump’s Epstein Letter as Fake – Now the Evidence Is Coming Back to Haunt Him

JD Vance’s claims about a letter that Trump allegedly wrote to Epstein are being debunked. The Vice President previously questioned the credibility of the letter and called the Wall Street Journal a “Democrat SuperPAC” for their claims.

Here’s how the 41-year-old’s statements are being debunked by the opposition.

The House Oversight Committee received a copy of the letter written to Jeffrey Epstein in 2003, and signed by Donald Trump. The letter contains a conversation between the President and a convicted s– offender. The conversation is written inside an outline of a ​​woman’s silhouette.

The letter is signed under the name “Donald.” The 79-year-old was quick to deny writing the letter while standing by his stance and claiming that he wasn’t friends with the billionaire. Vance was just as quick to defend Trump while blasting the Wall Street Journal for their claims.

“Forgive my language, but this story is complete and utter b——-. The WSJ should be ashamed for publishing it,” he wrote in a X post. The Vice President tried to discredit the report by demanding that the publication show him the letter that was published. “Does anyone honestly believe this sounds like Donald Trump?” he added.

Gavin Newsom, the Governor of California, was quick to call out Trump and his defenders after a copy of the letter was submitted to the House Oversight Committee. “This aged nicely,” Newsom wrote while reposting Vance’s past rant questioning the WSJ.

Trump also addressed the said letter when it was published in order to put the speculation surrounding it to rest. The President strongly denied writing the letter. He took it one step further by suing the publication and its owner, Rupert Murdoch, for $10 billion.

In the lawsuit, Trump claimed that he personally warned Murdpch not to go ahead with the story. The statement contradicted Vance’s claim that the publication “never showed” the letter to them.

WSJ reveals letter Trump sent to Jeffery Epstein: pic.twitter.com/EK3vdqeXbD — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) September 8, 2025

Karoline Leavitt, the White House Press Secretary, also claimed that the President hadn’t written the letter while sharing that his legal team would “aggressively pursue litigation.” Later in July, evidence of a birthday book existing also came to light.

The Vice President, who wasn’t too keen on the latest findings, decided to blast the publication yet again. “I have no idea if the book exists–WSJ won’t show it to us,” he said in a post on X. He went on to claim the same about the letter. Vance claimed that the idea of Trump writing poems to the sex offender was “absurd” to him.

He labeled the Wall Street Journal as being “equally absurd” for attacking the President, “without revealing the basis for the attack.” He accused the publication of planning to “without revealing the basis for the attack,” over a prolonged period of time, to “assassinate the president’s character.”

Vance labelled the whole story as “fake” and accused the WSJ of being a “Democrat SuperPAC.” He also labelled the whole situation as “disgraceful.”

JD VANCE IS CONNECTED WITH PETER THIEL. PETER THIEL WAS CONNECTED WITH JEFFREY EPSTEIN. THIS IS HOW HE GOT THE VP POSITION WITH TRUMP. https://t.co/CThIwwL2bB — Michelle (@Michell33650674) July 18, 2025

The Democratic Party’s official X account also took to the platform to mock the Vice President after a copy of the much-discussed letter was submitted. “Found the letter for you, @JDVance,” the post read.

Ro Khanna, a member of the House Oversight Committee, asked the VCP to “retract” what he said and accused him of “defaming” the WSJ. “He said it was fake. Now we have the letter,” he pointed out in an interview with CNN.