Wrongfully Removed Chesapeake Women Seek $5M After Steakhouse Brawl, Cite Racial Stereotyping

A night in Chesapeake, Virginia, quickly escalated after two women were seen brawling inside a steakhouse. The women were seen grabbing each other’s hair, repeatedly punching a woman wearing hot pink, and knocking over tables before staff members separated them.

In the aftermath of the commotion, a group of nine friends was asked by the manager to leave. According to WAVY, the women protested, saying they were not part of the brawl, but staff members told them to leave immediately. Shakoya Holt, one of the women involved, shared her side of the incident, which occurred on Nov. 6, 2025. She said,

“We only had time to order our drinks and a fight broke out between two African-American women that had nothing to do with us.”

The two African American women who were part of the fight had left before police arrived, and restaurant staff instead believed the nine women were involved in the commotion. When they protested, the manager allegedly responded, “Because you all like to fight.”

Holt added that the incident ruined their night, filling it with “hurt, embarrassment and pure humiliation.” Ashley Pickens chimed in, adding, “We were all put in a negative spotlight in that moment. It was all eyes on us, very embarrassing.” The women are now seeking legal action against the restaurant.

The women claimed that neither the restaurant staff nor the manager has reached out to offer a sincere apology. Joyvan Malbon-Griffin, their attorney, said the women were treated “more harshly” than those involved in the “misdemeanor action.” She called for accountability and justice and added,

“We can say this is discrimination, we can say this violates the equal protection clause. They have said enough is enough and we are not going to take it.”

Holt expressed her frustration with the restaurant for racially discriminating against them and said they demanded to be treated with “dignity and respect.” In a separate report by The Virginian-Pilot, the nine women who filed the lawsuit over racial stereotyping and discriminatory treatment are seeking $5 million from Cork & Bull Chophouse.

The report states that their lawsuit has gained strength, as the injustice from that evening was evident. Holt had also sent an email to the restaurant and messaged them on Facebook the next day, but received no response.

Mullins, Cork & Bull’s owner, requested a meeting with the nine women and their lawyer, but only Malbon-Griffin attended. The letter specified that the meeting would be held at the restaurant, calling it the “source of the humiliation, the shame and the hurt.” Malbon-Griffin met on behalf of the group of friends.

After ten days, she sent another letter but received no reply. Later, Cork & Bull clarified in a social media post that they will defend themselves in court and expect to clear their name in the lawsuit.