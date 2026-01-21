“Old Man Deserved That”: Black Shopper Delivers Hard-Hitting Response After White Man Takes a Swing

They were not lying when they said, “Life’s greatest lessons are learned through humility.” Unfortunately, a white man learned this lesson the hard way when a fellow Kroger shopper gave him a one-two slap combo after initiating a fight.

An Instagram user (@littytv_) shared a reel showing an old white man getting humiliated after trying to start a commotion by trying to punch a Black man. The video did not feature the string of events that led to the heated confrontation, but did capture the man’s initial warning, “B—-h a– around, and get in line and leave me the f— alone.”

The warning suggests that the older man in the video stirred the pot. However, instead of listening to the message, he attempted to swing a punch and missed wildly. Immediately, he stepped back, looking muddled and baffled, as the taller Black man approached, saying, “Oh no no no, hold on!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LittyTV (@littytv_)

Another shopper tried to de-escalate the situation by stepping between them and attempting to stop the Black man from coming near the much older man. But he pushed him aside and approached him and said, “What you gonna do now? Now you running.”

Before the man could think, he received a hard-hitting combo of a one-two slap to his face and was told, “Get your a– back.” At the sound of the slap, the onlookers gasped, and someone could be heard saying, “Call 911,” before the video ended abruptly.

The reel spread on social media like wildfire, leaving the comment section filled with opinions on the incident. A user wrote, “That two piece was fresh out the grease.” Another user wrote, “Ain’t nothing but a lil bit of straightening.” Another Instagrammer wrote, “The slaps were pure courtesy. Say thank you.”

A user criticized, “Notice nobody gasped when the white man swung.” While another pointed out the subtle hint of racism, writing, “soon as he fight back “call 911.”” Another user chimed in, “Where the crowd was at when the old white man hit the black man, soon as the white get hit everybody jumping smh.”

Another user stated, “Can’t lie. Old man deserved that.” However, some criticized the actions of the Black man, calling him out, writing, “Do u feel tough picking on grandpa?” As of now, the details, such as their names and ages, about either of the men remain unknown.

Nevertheless, the actions of the Black man have caught some heat from the netizens, who claim that he should have shown some restraint because of his larger build and age. Who do you think was at fault here?