Black Teen Gets Threatening Letter With Racial Slurs, Is Suspended After Reporting It: “Speaking Up Got Me Punished”

A shocking case of racism unfolded at an Indiana high school, where a Black teen was suspended despite getting frequent racial threats. Sophomore student Julian Blevins at Chesterton High School had been silently suffering from racial abuse inside the institution. One of the incidents, in fact, was quite threatening when he once received a letter that had his home address listed and tagged him a “chicken-eating Kool-Aid-drinking boy.”

​The 16-year-old was visibly shaken and ended up writing a detailed post in a Facebook community group. He discussed enduring years of racial slurs and related harassment, including being referred to with the N-word in seventh grade. He penned, “I love Chesterton High School, I really do. But I’ve been called the N-word multiple times since coming here in seventh grade. It’s 2026, the 21st century. This shouldn’t still be happening.”

​To add on to the list of his complaints, Julian mentioned reporting most of these incidents to the school administration. Unfortunately, no concrete measures were taken, and episodes of bullying were ignored without documenting them. However, things took an unprecedented turn when, just before the school’s winter break, he received that offensive letter.

​Speaking to the Chicago Tribune, the teen recalled having written a letter to Santa, which he wished to use as an idea to post on TikTok. Shockingly, one of his classmates stole that very letter and later returned it with an extremely racist and threatening reply.

​Revealing what the handwritten note had in it, Julian narrated, “I see that you would like some shoes but I unfortunately don’t give Black people presents because they are always stealing or destroying shoes. You might want to ask your mommy for gas money because I know your broke a– don’t got no money. Your a broke a– chicken eating koolaid drinking boy. How about you make me some cookies and sit on my lap, and I’ll give you some coal. And never forget I know where you live.”

​The last line of the threatening reply scared Julian enough, as he could never imagine something so sickening being written to him. The teen reported the letter to the criminal justice teacher at his school, who then took it to the vice principal. The administration even vowed to look into the matter soon. Right after the day that he reported the letter, Julian ended up discussing the matter with some of his classmates during an English class.

​The teacher overheard Julian’s conversation, mistook it for disrespect, and immediately sent him to the vice principal, resulting in his suspension. The administration did not consider that his previous complaint about a racially abusive letter was still under investigation. In the suspension letter, the English teacher stated Julian had blamed her “for allowing the actions of another student to take place,” despite her lack of prior knowledge.

​In the aftermath of the incident, Julian expressed his shock and said, “All I did was speak up about what happened. Speaking up got me punished, not protected.” Meanwhile, the principal of the school, in a letter to the Black teen’s parents, revealed having investigated the complaint and that appropriate action had been taken against the culprit. Julian’s friend revealed that the classmate who wrote the abusive letter was suspended for a few days.

​Julian Blevins, in his escalated complaint to the Department of Education, cited the negligence of the school in light of the events that took place. She said, “ As of 2026, my son continues to experience a school environment where hate speech and racial hostility persist. These incidents are not isolated but represent a pattern of racial harassment that has gone unremedied despite repeated notice to the district. If my son is expected to be accountable for what he says, then everyone should be accountable.”