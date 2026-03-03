“Would Be Justified” — American TikToker Calls for United States’ Destruction in Disturbing Video

A TikTok video featuring an American citizen openly wishing harm on the United States and stating any attack on the country “would be justified” is going viral.

Libs of TikTok shared the disturbing 15-second video in an X post on Tuesday afternoon. Although there is little information known about the person in the video, including their age or gender, their comments quickly caught social media’s attention.

“America deserves to get its [expletive] absolutely rocked,” the person says. “And I say this as an American. I don’t want to deal with this. I didn’t do this. I’ve never supported this.

“However, if they wiped us off the map, I would completely understand,” she continued. “It would be justified, because we [expletive] deserve it.”

Deranged TikToker WANTS the United States to be "wiped off the map." pic.twitter.com/GW2ZmZZ3xQ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 3, 2026

The Libs of TikTok post had nearly 100,000 views in its first hour online.

Several X users tagged the FBI and other government entities in replies to Libs of TikTok. Although their comments sparked outrage on social media, the person in the video likely did not say anything that could be interpreted as a terroristic threat or something similar. For example, they did not suggest or outright say that they intended to hurt anyone, commit a felony, or commit an act of domestic terrorism.

No government officials had publicly addressed the video as of publication.

Many of the responses also called for the TikTok user to leave the country, with some even saying that they should be deported.

“You are not an American if you profess this,” read one response.

Another added, “The sad thing is there are millions that just like this dummy out there that are American. They are just completely brainwashed idiots and have been indoctrinated to be unAmerican.”

TikToker says she SUPPORTS IRAN This is how bad leftist brainwashing is. They literally have people supporting a terrorist regime over their own country. Democrats hate America. pic.twitter.com/JsQFP6QNKA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 3, 2026

Libs of TikTok shared a similar post from another unidentified TikTok user, one who captioned their video, “Iran we ain’t go [sic] no problems we coo [sic] bruh chill out.”

“Um, Iran, we support you,” the woman in that video said. “And, you know, we just want to let you know that. We’re cool. We ain’t got no issues. That’s [Donald] Trump.”

The clips come amid a heated political climate, especially after the recent U.S. and Israeli military strikes on Iran. Various senior Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, have died since the initial missile strikes on Saturday. However, Al Jazeera estimates that the death toll is already nearly 800, including 150 people at a girls’ school in Iran.

There is also no shortage of domestic problems, including the persistent nationwide anti-government and anti-ICE (United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement) protests. Schools across the country have held walkouts, including some led by students, since Operation Metro Surge began in Minnesota in December.

Trump addressed several of the issues during last week’s State of the Union address. It is unclear when he will hold his next press briefing.