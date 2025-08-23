Woman With ‘World’s Biggest Lips’ Shows Off Bold Red Lipstick – And the Results Are Nothing Short of Stunning

Andrea Ivanova has an obsession with lip fillers, and she wants to have the biggest lips in the world. The Bulgarian woman has spent $27,000 to achieve huge lips with fillers. She usually flaunts her lips in their natural shade or a little lip gloss, but this time she stunned her viewers.

She applied red lipstick all over her lips, and the resulting pout was astonishing. The assistant nurse from Bulgaria wants to have even larger lips. Despite being in the medical field, she is not afraid to experiment with fillers and cosmetic work.

Last year, she did six sessions in one day to enhance her lips. She is going viral day by day thanks to her huge lips, and fans are adding compliments in the comments. The fillers in her lips are working towards getting attention and accolades.

One person commented under the photo, saying that red lips look popping. Another one adding the most beautiful lips. She often gets compliments that are beautiful and gorgeous. Apart from positive comments and appreciation, she also received criticism.

They say Andrea has taken it too far and doesn’t seem to be a good role model for people. In her search for perfection, she has gotten too much lip filler done. She has hyaluronic acid injections and sometimes also opts for blonde eyebrows and hair.

Subtle isn’t her choice when it comes to makeup. She says she finds ordinary appearances boring, and she likes huge shapes, as seen in her lips. She wants to change her appearance more.

She is aware that this change is not for everyone, but she does not care about the criticism. So far, she has 38.6K followers on Insta. She says she’s an adult and can do whatever with her body.

Her friends go out with her and accept her looks, so they aren’t shocked by her huge lips. On the other hand, her parents and grandparents find them scary.

Even when they tell her the lips look too big after the plastic surgery, she does not care. However, she does not care for what they have to say about her looks.