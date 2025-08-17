Expert Reveals the Cosmetic Procedures That Could Help Donald Trump Step Up His Game

Donald Trump is known for his tan and makeup on his face as well as his hands to mask wrinkles and marks. He is seen as insecure about his looks and weight. That explains his long ties and big suits to cover up his weight.

Moreover, he also uses concealers to hide the eye bags that come from his lack of sleep and old age. Another one of his insecurities is his thinning hair. As he is aging, his hair is becoming more scanty.

However, he is still self-obsessed and will take measures to look presentable. Everyone has observed him to be focused on appearance, but the same people also comment when he isn’t wearing any makeup.

Maybe he needs more than just makeup, as this expert weighs in. According to plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Niccole, Trump’s weight is an issue. So before considering going under the knife, he can just lose some weight and appear younger, reports The List.

At his age, a body surgery may not be the best choice. So he can just eat healthy and lose weight the right way. Moreover, according to the expert, some facial procedures may help him look ten years younger.

Dr. Gary Linkov produced a video explaining the 5 different hair transplant surgeries that Trump most likely had based on what he has observed to help instruct his patients on the do’s and don’ts. This is a short part of it. https://t.co/WzvF6NVhGF pic.twitter.com/wEW0mwT2AU — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 8, 2023

A facelift can be the answer to his sagging skin and facial structure. He can then ditch the bronzer that makes him look older. A necklift, along with a facelift, will rejuvenate his face.

Another expert weighed in on Trump’s hair transplant. He spoke on five different possible surgeries and what he recommends to his patients.

Despite an alleged hair transplant, people have been observing how scanty his hair looks now. He tried to hide it with the rest of his hair, but viewers were able to tell the difference. Usually, he keeps his blonde hair sideswept to hide the bald patches.

Trump’s makeup application is a good indicator of what his second presidency would look like: sloppy, stale, no unity, and no one in his inner circle telling him “no” pic.twitter.com/ooCZBA6rHv — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 16, 2024

This can freshen up his face, followed by some lifting and adding volume to his lower eyelids. He has pronounced eyelids since the body loses volume with aging. A lift will clear the wrinkles and give him a youthful appearance.

So an expertly performed lift will take away decades from his age. It seems like Trump hasn’t gotten much work done and relies on makeup, so it’s highly unlikely that he’ll go under the knife now. So no MAGA makeover for now!