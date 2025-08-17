News

Expert Reveals the Cosmetic Procedures That Could Help Donald Trump Step Up His Game

Published on: August 17, 2025 at 9:01 AM ET

An expert surgeon weighs in to suggest plastic surgery procedures for the 79 year old.

Diksha
Written By Diksha
News Writer
Kanika Saini
Edited By Kanika Saini
Senior Editor
Experts suggest how plastic surgery can help Trump.
Experts explain a few plastic surgery procedures that can help with Trump's insecurities. (Image Source: CharmRobinson3/X)

Donald Trump is known for his tan and makeup on his face as well as his hands to mask wrinkles and marks. He is seen as insecure about his looks and weight. That explains his long ties and big suits to cover up his weight.

Moreover, he also uses concealers to hide the eye bags that come from his lack of sleep and old age. Another one of his insecurities is his thinning hair. As he is aging, his hair is becoming more scanty.

However, he is still self-obsessed and will take measures to look presentable. Everyone has observed him to be focused on appearance, but the same people also comment when he isn’t wearing any makeup.

Maybe he needs more than just makeup, as this expert weighs in. According to plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Niccole, Trump’s weight is an issue. So before considering going under the knife, he can just lose some weight and appear younger, reports The List. 

At his age, a body surgery may not be the best choice. So he can just eat healthy and lose weight the right way. Moreover, according to the expert, some facial procedures may help him look ten years younger.

A facelift can be the answer to his sagging skin and facial structure. He can then ditch the bronzer that makes him look older. A necklift, along with a facelift, will rejuvenate his face.

Another expert weighed in on Trump’s hair transplant. He spoke on five different possible surgeries and what he recommends to his patients.

Despite an alleged hair transplant, people have been observing how scanty his hair looks now. He tried to hide it with the rest of his hair, but viewers were able to tell the difference. Usually, he keeps his blonde hair sideswept to hide the bald patches.

This can freshen up his face, followed by some lifting and adding volume to his lower eyelids. He has pronounced eyelids since the body loses volume with aging. A lift will clear the wrinkles and give him a youthful appearance.

So an expertly performed lift will take away decades from his age. It seems like Trump hasn’t gotten much work done and relies on makeup, so it’s highly unlikely that he’ll go under the knife now. So no MAGA makeover for now! 

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *