President Donald Trump was recently seen in a rare makeup-free photo while playing golf at the 2025 Senior Men’s Championship held at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf course on August 2. Ditching his usual orange bronzer and makeup, Trump’s natural appearance gave a striking reminder of the toll the presidency and age can take, as he appeared ready for retirement rather than the spotlight.

He covered his thinning bleached hair with a white “Make America Great Again” cap emblazoned in gold lettering. His toothy grin, another trademark of his, stood out even without cosmetic cover, revealing his natural complexion and aging signs.

The candid snapshot, posted on X (formerly Twitter), sparked wide attention. The White House’s social media embraced the victory, but not without controversy. A video circulated online showing Trump’s caddie allegedly dropping a ball in the rough, raising fresh accusations that Trump’s golf victories might be tainted by cheating.

These claims have echoed throughout his golfing history, exhaustively documented by sports reporter Rick Reilly in his book Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump. Nonetheless, golf remains one of Trump’s greatest passions and emotional outlets, even being cited in his official medical report from April 2025 as a positive sign of fitness. Impressively, Trump maintains a 2.8 handicap, reportedly the lowest ever for a U.S. president.

Beyond the game, Trump’s frequent golf excursions cost taxpayers millions due to the necessary escort by Secret Service and government staff. According to reports, his trips have racked up over $151 million in government spending. This expense reflects how he cares deeply about the game without really having a concern for the taxpayers’ money and how that is being spent.

The makeup free pictures have been circulating wildly on social media and given how obsessed Trump is with makeup, the response is only natural. However, one thing that stood out amid his makeup free old look is his smile. He seemed to be genuinely happy since golf is one thing that the President truly loves and that has been established by now.

However, despite his happy smile, without his signature bronzer and over the top makeup, Trump looked older than usual and did not appear as someone who is still able enough to deal with the kind of stress and responsibility that comes with the title of American President.

As netizens keep speculating about the President’s looks and health, Trump does not seem to care about either as he keeps playing golf and investing taxpayers’ money into all things related to the sport.