2026 New Year Giveaway
News

Woman Torches Boyfriend’s Clothes in BBQ Pit — Then Burns Down Entire Building by Accident

Published on: January 7, 2026 at 11:21 AM ET

This woman’s wrath sparked a fire that engulfed a building.

Tushar Auddy
Written By Tushar Auddy
News Writer
Barsha Roy
Edited By Barsha Roy
News Writer
Texas woman burned down an apartment after disagreement with her partner
A Texas apartment complex gets burned for a woman's recklessness (Image Credits: Sheldon Community Fire & Rescue | Facebook)

A lone “domestic disturbance” incident took a more terrifying turn when Texas woman Crystal D. Randall accidentally set her apartment on fire.

As per reports from the Harris County Fire Marshal on Facebook, investigators found that a fire was intentionally set in a Texas complex after a woman burned clothing in a BBQ pit on an apartment patio.

Brandi Dumas, the Harris County Fire Marshal PIO, later confirmed to Fox26 Houston,  that the Sheldon Fire Department was called to extinguish the flames of the burning building.

Upon their arrival at the scene, investigators learnt that the couple faced some domestic dispute. In a fit of anger, Crystal burnt her boyfriend’s clothes in a barbecue pit on the balcony of the apartment.

However, the fire became uncontrollable and nearly engulfed the building while she struggled to put it out completely. 

The woman initially believed that she had taken care of the fire, but “it later rekindled and spread to the building.” Eventually, the fire spread to all 13 units of apartment, leaving them heavily damaged.

Sheldon Community Fire & Rescue reported that the South Lake Villas apartments’ 13 units were “heavily and irreparably damaged.”

“HCFMO Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set after a woman ignited clothing in a barbecue pit on an apartment patio. Although she attempted to extinguish the fire, it later rekindled and spread to the building. No injuries were reported. The woman is charged with reckless arson,” the statement from the Harris County Fire Marshal read. 

Fortunately, none of the residents were injured in the incident, but the feeling of discontent was evident. Shanteria White, a resident in the apartment who managed to salvage some of her belongings in the building, claimed she nearly had a “panic attack,” as per Click2Houston.com.

White had an outburst of emotion when she was told about how a couple’s argument previously caused them to lose the roof over their head.

“I honestly don’t understand how no person can do that. You know, it’s people around you. It’s kids around you. It is nothing worth, you know, losing your life over, going to jail over, it just is not worth it,” she stated.

“I worked so hard for my stuff. So to know that everything’s just gone in a blink of an eye is kind of devastating. It’s terrible when you didn’t do it, and it happened for somebody else,” White added.

On Monday evening, the firefighters had to return to the scene after an ember rekindled the fire. As the respective authorities dealt with the emergency, a firefighter got injured after falling through the ceiling of the second floor. He was rushed to a nearby hospital. 

The apartment remains under investigation as of now. Meanwhile, authorities confirmed that Crystal D. Randall has been charged with reckless arson. Though the woman was not injured in the fire, she was taken to a hospital for reasons not yet disclosed to the public. 

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *