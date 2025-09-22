Angry Customer Sets Cafe On Fire Over Missing Mayo on Sandwich – Then a Brand’s Unexpected Move Stuns Everyone

People at Cafetería Las Postas, had no idea what was to come when a customer was denied a condiment. In an unfortunate turn of events, an angry customer set the cafe that is located near Seville on fire simply because his request for mayonnaise on his sandwich was denied.

According to the café’s owner, José Antonio Caballero, the man stormed out after being denied mayonnaise, only to return minutes later with a bottle of gasoline. “Imagine the fire that started – there were children in front of him, people spending the afternoon – it was tremendous,” Caballero recalled to Spanish daily El Economista (via The Mirror).

When informed again that there was “no mayonnaise, no ketchup,” the man allegedly poured gasoline on the counter and ignited it.

No staff or customers were physically harmed, though the fire damaged the café and the estimated loss runs somewhere between $8,200 and $11,700. Given the nature of the event, the police naturally got involved, and the man behind the fire was taken into custody. He was later denied bail, according to local reports.

The strange incident, which was fueled by even stranger motives, quickly gained traction on social media as people naturally responded with shock. But it was Hellmann’s, the world-famous mayonnaise brand, that provided a twist to the story.

The company took to Instagram, expressing regret that the café found itself in such an extreme situation. “Cafetería Las Postas, we’re sorry we weren’t there. From now on, you can count on us,” Hellmann’s wrote.

The brand pledged to cover the full cost of repairs and to make sure the café never faced a condiment shortage again. “From now on, you’ll never run out of mayonnaise for your sandwiches,” Hellmann’s promised in the post, a message that combined sympathy with savvy marketing.

The response earned widespread praise online. Many praised the company not just for acting quickly but also for showing solidarity with a small business hit by an unusual tragedy. Social media users flooded the brand’s announcement with positive feedback.

One noted, “What a nice touch! Congratulations to your marketing department.” Another applauded, “Thank you so much! More companies like this helping the weak.”

Several enthusiastic followers chimed in to mention how much they love the brand and its products. “It’s the best mayonnaise, and now with this you’ve crowned yourselves. Great, and a salad without Hellmann’s isn’t a salad,” one comment read. Another added, “I don’t like mayonnaise, but you’ve won my heart.”

The accident, which was bizarre to begin with, took a very unexpected turn after Hellmann’s response. The company’s stepping forward with a social media post not only showed their business and marketing strategy but also ensured that the small cafe does not have to struggle too much after the unfortunate event that unfolded there.