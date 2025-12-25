Mother Loses Her Two Young Daughters Just Days Before Christmas — How an Early-Morning Fire Shattered a Family

A tragedy has shaken a California mother whose two daughters lost their lives in a mobile home fire. The incident occurred on Dec. 20, just a few days before Christmas, leaving the mother in extreme grief.

According to the Murrieta Fire & Rescue, the fire spread to three vehicles, two outbuildings, a pine tree, and a carport, in addition to the mobile home. The department was notified about the fire at 4:42 a.m. (local time).

Two young girls were killed in a deadly fire that engulfed a Murrieta mobile home early Saturday morning, and a fundraiser has been launched to help support their family as surviving parents remain hospitalized. Details and GoFundMe: https://t.co/yDTCDAf8bU pic.twitter.com/gCEeQsq1ir — KTLA (@KTLA) December 21, 2025

The news release states that several household pets were also killed in the fire. Five people were stuck inside the flames; of these, three were taken to the local hospital. The firefighters bravely rescued the three family members as they were tackling the fire aggressively. They were operating in “emergency rescue mode” before quickly shifting to defensive firefighting operations due to compromised structural integrity. It was so out of control that they were able to bring it down after forty-five minutes.

Unfortunately, two young girls died in the fire while their parents, Stacey and Adam, are still getting treated at the hospital. According to the GoFundMe set up by Stacey’s friend Andrea Raikoglo, she has lost her eyesight and will need help getting back on her feet.

Adam is also being treated for smoke inhalation. Raikoglo also mentioned that all their belongings were destroyed, and they have nothing left. The donations will help them cover the cost of funerals. Stacey’s surviving child, a 12-year-old, is currently with her brother. Once they are back from the hospital, they will be living with her brother, Scott Nalder.

Two people and several pets were killed, and three other residents were hospitalized after a fire engulfed a Murrieta home.

Details: https://t.co/EwZCWhZxhQ pic.twitter.com/0NIGaVxoim — KTLA (@KTLA) December 21, 2025

This isn’t the first tragedy to have struck the family, as their eldest child, Braden, had died in a car accident. Her sister in-law posted this update on her Facebook, calling the pain “unimaginable.”

The GoFundMe campaign initially set a $24,000 goal, which has since surpassed $43,391. The funds will go directly to the family. So far, the cause of the fire hasn’t been detected, and the department is continuing its investigation.