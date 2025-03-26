Woman Sheds Massive Pounds with Fat Jabs—But Ends Up With a ‘Ozempic Butt’!

A woman has disclosed the strange side effect of receiving injections for weight loss. With the weight reduction medication, Amy Kane shed eleven pounds, and she is overjoyed with the outcome. She frequently dances in a towel while bragging about how “being skinny is great” on her TikTok.

Additionally, she explains that “losing more than half your body weight is life-changing” while wearing one leg of her old trousers. However, because she has been taking medication for almost 14 months, she is frequently questioned about the adverse effects. “Ok, not to be weird, is it true about the Ozempic butt?” enquired one inquisitive spectator.

Amy responded right away and shared her opinions on the negative effects. Although she acknowledged that there ‘wasn’t much back there to start with,’ the drug was the common source of the issue. Amy danced and bounced her ass while flaunting her body in the video.

Despite losing her curves, Amy claimed to be healthier overall and didn’t appear to mind the change in her body form. “Me shaking my Ozempic butt knowing I’ve never been healthier,” she wrote.

‘Ozempic Butt’ is a legitimate adverse effect of the medication, according to Healthline experts. The phrase refers to sagging skin in the surrounding area, which can make the body appear “deflated,” especially in curvier areas.

However, it results from losing excessive quantities of weight in a short amount of time rather than from the fat loss fad. Jana Abelovska, the supervisor chemist at Click Pharmacy, provides her recommendations for addressing the changes.

“Exercising is one of the best ways to help your skin return to normal after losing weight. In particular, patients should regularly use exercises such as weight-lifting and resistance training,” says Abelovska.

According to her, this can help the skin become more elastic, which will help it bounce back, in addition to building muscle that will help fill in some of the gap left by weight loss. With more than 180k views and 1,200 likes, the video that was posted to her TikTok account @amyinhalf has gone viral.

Many claimed to also get “Ozempic butt,” and people were ready to share their experiences in the comments section. One person wrote: “100%. This is saving lives.” Another commented: “Yes, shaking it proudly.” “Bwahahahahaha it’s so true,” penned a third. Meanwhile a fourth said: “It’s a real thing but I started working out and it’s all good.”

Ozempic: The Skinny Shot or a Walking Red Flag?🚩

﹉﹉﹉﹉୨♡୧﹉﹉﹉﹉

🔃 + ♡ (or gain 10 lbs overnight)

╰◟◞ ◟◞ ◟◞╯ Everyone’s rushing to inject Ozempic to lose weight… But NOBODY is… pic.twitter.com/2Mcmb20qsD — ⟡Skinny Legacy⟡ (@SkinnyLegacyy) February 6, 2025

Everything to know about fat jabs

Studies and patient testimonials show that weight loss jabs help patients lose fat at nearly unfathomable rates and seem to lower the risk of catastrophic illnesses, which is why they are so popular. The two most popular weight loss injections in the UK are Mounjaro and Wegovy, which is a modified form of the medication Ozempic for type 2 diabetes.

Mounjaro (tirzepatide) is a more recent and potent addition to the market, but Wegovy (actual name semaglutide) has been used on the NHS for years. The majority of private weight-loss prescriptions are written for Mounjaro, which will join Wegovy as an NHS mainstay this year.

How do they work?

They basically reduce your appetite, the needles you take cause you to eat less, which in turn leads your body to burn fat for energy instead, finally resulting in weight loss. The medications are known as GLP-1 receptor agonists as they work by replicating the GLP-1 hormone, which tells the brain when your stomach is full.

They were initially created to treat type 2 diabetes, a condition in which a patient’s blood sugar levels are too high, because they slow down digestion and stimulate insulin synthesis, decreasing blood sugar.

Ozempic makes new fat cells grow while losing weight If you ever get off, you now have many new small fat cells waiting to bloat up You will be in the same situation as people who are fat from childhood: it will be very tough to lose weight Beware or be hooked forever pic.twitter.com/pfwUneb1Dv — Bioenergetic Space (@bioenergy_space) October 9, 2024

Can I get them?

Specialist weight loss clinics oversee NHS prescriptions for weight reduction medications, mostly Wegovy and an older form known as Saxenda (chemical name liraglutide). In order to be considered medically obese, a patient usually needs to have a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or greater and a weight-related medical condition, such as high blood pressure.

Typically, doctors don’t recommend weight-loss medications.

Anybody with a weight-related health risk who is obese (BMI of 30+) or overweight (BMI 25-30) can get the injections, most frequently Mounjaro, from private prescribers. Video chats or in-person meetings are now required to verify that a patient is telling the truth about their size and health after private pharmacies were criticised for giving them out too readily.

Ozempic – The miracle drug. There’s a rising trend of Ozempic use in the beauty industry. People that are not obese or diabetic use it as a fast weightloss remedy. Due to increased demand, fake products and salt forms are being distributed. This poses a serious health risk👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/MAxU5mraBE — Pharm. Oluoma (@zizelle_) May 6, 2024

Are there any risks?

Yes, although most side effects are small, they are prevalent. The medication causes stomach problems, such as nausea, bloating, acid reflux, constipation, and diarrhoea, in about half of its users.

“One of the more uncommon side effects is severe acute pancreatitis, which is extremely painful and happens to one in 500 people,” stated Dr. Sarah Jarvis, a general practitioner and clinical consultant at patient.info.

Hypoglycemia, gallbladder issues, allergic responses, kidney issues, and changed taste are further rare adverse effects. There is currently conflicting evidence regarding whether the injections are negatively impacting patients’ mental health. According to data The Sun was able to get, the medications were suspected of being responsible for 85 patient deaths in the UK as of January 2025.