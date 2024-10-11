The Celebrity Who Allegedly Had an 'Ozempic-Induced' Diarrhea at Gwyneth Paltrow's Home Identified

Gwyneth Paltrow's Hamptons home witnessed a legit "EW!" moment after a celebrity reportedly lost control of their bowels in her bed and left an awful-looking mess. The internet went into a frenzy last week when a blind gossip column claimed the Goop founder had to clean a mystery celeb's "Ozempic-induced" diarrhea. Now, the insiders have revealed who that is.

Derek Blasberg, an American businessman, socialite, and one of showbiz's "well-connected man" came out as the culprit behind the mortifying incident. However, he reassured people that it was NOT due to Ozempic, as per Daily Mail. Instead, before he fled the Hamptons property, he conveniently blamed it on some popular weight loss wonder drug which embarrassed the host and the guests alike.

An insider revealed, "It's not Ozempic, that's just what he told everyone," before silently exiting Paltorw's party. "Gwyneth told Oprah, Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld, and Larry David. It's shocking how many people know this story and how he has managed to keep it out of The Post… probably via his best friend [socialite Dasha Zhukova] - whose mom just married Rupert Murdoch."

"The man lost control of his bowels. Gwyneth was horrified when she found out what happened. The story leaked out, and everyone is wondering who the guy was," another source told InTouch Weekly. "This is a town that loves to gossip, so, of course, everyone was trying to get to the truth about who it was, and all sorts of names were being thrown around," the insider said adding, that Paltrow was afraid if people suspected it was she, "so she tried to do damage control and shut the story down."

Blasberg is also a New York Times bestseller writer and according to a piece by ELLE, he's an "easy man" who is funny, open, and engaging. The 42-year-old is a common face among Hollywood A-listers, he's also a head of fashion and beauty partnerships at YouTube. He seems to know everyone in the industry and somehow gets along with nearly every star, including Paltrow.

When Paltrow and Dakota Johnson (Chris Martin's ex and current partner) were photographed together smiling in April 2019, it was at Blasberg's birthday party. The socialite boasted, "I know both of those women individually and they're both super-incredible girls. I didn't think it was such a big deal." The Goop owner once said she fell in love with Blasberg within 10 seconds. So, what charmed her, "I don't remember. What's a concise way to answer that stupid question?" The celebrity blog site Deux Moi originally posted a blind column that read, "After a crappy incident, this permanent 'friend of' didn't even bother to clean up after himself, but instead, left money for the cleaning staff. Forcing them to scrub away at the walls, ceiling, and floors. Once word got back to the owner, who was less than amused, she flipped out and told two, uber famous friends all about it at a lunch date."

This article was originally published on 07.04.24.