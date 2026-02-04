Woman Received Chilling Threat and Informed Police — A Week Later, Her 7-Year-Old Child Found Her Dead

Trigger Warning: The article mentions details about a double homicide.

The Las Vegas police were notified of a shocking case of a double homicide on the morning of January 28. Briana Flowers, 31, and Anfernee Pollard, also 31, were found with gunshot wounds inside their home in Nevada.

The Las Vegas Police Department rushed to the scene after Flowers’ 7-year-old son, Amill, found both of them unresponsive and called 911. Reports said officers arrived around 7:20 a.m. and found both victims still alive but suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Later, the Clark County Coroner confirmed both victims died from the gunshot wounds. Police and local reports said that Flowers had a troubled history with her ex-boyfriend, who had been harassing her.

According to Law&Crime, family and friends told local media that just one week earlier, she contacted the cops after an alleged violent encounter that left her seeking medical aid. Reportedly, a close friend said that Briana Flowers’ ex had threatened to kill her and watched her through the window while she was asleep.

“She told me she looked out and someone was staring at her,” the friend said, adding that Flowers believed the man ran off and got into an Uber and was convinced it was her former boyfriend.

While police have not publicly named a suspect, investigators are examining Flowers’ earlier reports and relationships as part of the ongoing case.

Her friend, Shatiera Davis, told the Las Vegas police that Anfernee Pollard was one of those friends who stayed with her to support and protect her.

A GoFundMe has been created to support Flowers’ 7-year-old son, Amill, after his mother’s unexpected death. The page has asked for $14,000 so that the little boy could have enough funds to pursue his education, extracurricular activities, and fulfill his dreams.

Stalking is defined as a repeated pattern of behavior intended to frighten, intimidate, or harass another person. When it’s done by an ex-partner in Las Vegas, Nevada, it is a serious criminal offense. Three or more stalking offenses automatically become felonies.

While misdemeanors are usually punished with a fine or a few months in prison, felonies are more serious. They can have prolonged jail sentences, often affecting a person’s overall life and mental well-being.

According to Adras & Altig Law Firm, stalking methods include following or surveilling a person, constant unwanted communication, breaking into homes or workplaces, monitoring social media, sending unsolicited gifts, or issuing direct or indirect threats toward the victim, their family, pets, or close connections.

Victims may also obtain a restraining or protective order even without an arrest or conviction, further complicating matters for the accused. Usually, in the United States, approximately 8% of women and 2% of men experience stalking at some point in their lives. However, false accusations of stalking also occur.

They can have serious and lasting consequences if they are not addressed immediately. Moreover, individuals who are wrongly accused may also face criminal charges.

Sometimes, in times of conflict, simple attempts at communication can also be misunderstood as stalking when no harm was actually intended. In such cases, the lack of intent may still lead to serious legal trouble.

Therefore, it’s best to move on with life in a peaceful manner, once a past chapter is closed, instead of jeopardising a person’s peace, reputation and well-being.

In case of an inevitable need to be in contact after an ugly breakup or divorce, it is best to do it in a civilized way with proper legal help if and when it’s necessary.