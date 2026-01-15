Double Murder of 5- and 7-Year-Olds Rocks Hillsborough; New Jersey Mom Arrested

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death and sensitive details. Reader discretion is strongly advised.

Another tragic and chilling murder has struck Hillsborough. This is the second such crime committed by a mother in a little over 4 years per official reports. According to a recent press release statement by the Somerset County Authorities, a 35-year-old New Jersey mother was arrested for reportedly killing her two young toddlers, aged 5 and 7.

The Chief of Police Michael McMahon revealed in the press release that Priyatharsini Natarajan, was arrested on charges of a double homicide. A father’s world was turned upside down after he walked home to discover his sons dead. On the evening of January 13, 2026, Natarajan’s husband believed he was coming home to his entire family.

NJ mom charged with killing sons, 5 and 7, after father finds their bodies in bedroom: prosecutors https://t.co/8szjTXwSII pic.twitter.com/WHAB1uAX7r — New York Post (@nypost) January 14, 2026

When he walked into the bedroom, he immediately noticed his sons’ unresponsive bodies in the bedroom. He rushed to call 911 at 6:45 PM on Tuesday, claiming his wife had “done something” to the boys. As he anxiously awaited the police’s arrival, emergency responders arrived at their Shell Court residence in Hillsborough. They reportedly attempted several life-saving procedures. Unfortunately, it was too late because the boys were pronounced dead.

An autopsy is currently underway to determine the official cause of death. Police officials, family, and the school they went to, have kept the names of the children under strict wraps. This has been done for the sake of privacy and because it is still an active investigation.

According to CBS News, Prosecutors claimed that New Jersey mom was directly involvemed in the double homicide. The Prosecutors claim that the mom “caused the death of her two children.”

Told police, “His wife did something to them.” Cause of death not revealed.@News12NJ pic.twitter.com/S5vAGqBZHA — Chris Keating (@ChrisKeatingNJ) January 14, 2026

In addition to the two counts of first-degree murder charges against her, Natarajan also faces one charge of weapon possession. Whether or not it’s the murder weapon or a weapon kept at home for self-defense purposes is also unknown. Similarly, exact details about how the children were discovered by police and how they were killed remain unknown.

These details will be known after the medical examiner delivers the autopsy reports. The information currently available about their deaths is that they were unconscious when their father found them in a bedroom of their house. The neighborhood and school that the boys attended before their tragic deaths are currently grieving their loss with members of the family.

Speaking to ABC New York, Superintendent of the Hillsborough County, Mike Vlope revealed the name of the school the late victims attended: Sunnymead Elementary School. Vlope expressed the “unfathomable” loss his staff, fellow students, and community members were feeling.

Amid the grief, Vlope said, “Our priority remains the emotional health of our students and staff.” Vlope also revealed that there were councillors and response teams available on campus for students to process what they’re going through.

Vlope also urged parents to “limit” their kids’ social media usage since possibly distressing rumors might further contribute to the pain and stress of grief. The New Jersey Mom is currently being detained at the Somerset County Jail and is being held until a formal detention hearing for her crime. Authorities have opened tip lines urging those with relevant information about the case to step forward.