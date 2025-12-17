Teens Crushed Retired Police Officer to Death for Fun — Then Made Chilling Bet with Cops After Arrest

Justice was finally served for the late retired police chief Andreas ‘Andy’ Probst when the court sentenced the Las Vegas teens, Jesus Ayala and Jzamir Keys, to prison for deliberately ramming and killing Probst while he was cycling.

The teenagers even filmed the incident and mocked the retired chief, thinking they’d be able to avoid serious consequences. Neither expected prison following the brutal 2023 crime. Both were minors at the time of their arrest on August 14, 2023.

Jesus Ayala, 17, and Jzamir Keys, 16, have been identified as the monsters that—for pure funsies—intentionally ran over and killed bicyclist Andy Probst. They were charged with murder and will be tried as adults. Race hustlers online are claiming they are “white hispanics.”… pic.twitter.com/tRnDPn6zU7 — Lucky Burglar 🇺🇸 🏴‍☠️ (@lucky_burglar) September 22, 2023

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the two teens were given life sentences after pleading guilty to Probst’s murder. Keys was given 18 years to life, whereas his friend, who claimed he wouldn’t get more than a “slap on the wrist,” got 20 years to life, followed by 10 years for battery, for his part in the crime.

The two teens were driving a stolen Hyundai Elantra at the time of the crime when they spotted Probst cycling. The two came up with a downright inhuman plan to film the retired chief as they killed him with the car. The footage showed Probst from the passenger seat while the two teens were plotting to “hit his a–.”

After killing Probst, the two teens reportedly hit another 72-year-old cyclist, who was fortunate to survive the hit. The impact caused the teens to crash into another vehicle, which ultimately led to their arrest, according to the New York Post.

Upon being arrested, Ayala made a bet with the police officials who arrested him, claiming he’d be out within “30 days.” With the recent sentencing, it doesn’t appear he’s going anywhere, at least for the next couple of years to come.

Probst’s widow, Crystal, was also present at the teens’ sentencing hearing. When the court presented her with an opportunity to say a few words before the verdict, she had a very emotional and heartbreaking fact to share.

HAPPENING NOW: Sentencing of Jesus Ayala and Jzamir Keys who plead guilty to murdering retired police chief Andreas Probst in 2023. Andy’s wife Crystal addressed the court.

“We are left with memories and heartbreak.” pic.twitter.com/BO66jhBWHl — Cristen Drummond (@CristenDrummond) December 16, 2025

Probst’s widow called the ordeal a “growing pain” and revealed the struggle of living life without her beloved husband, which she calls “unrecognizable.” Probst’s children also addressed the court at the time of sentencing. Their son Michael was equally devastated when he learned about his dear father’s death. He said, “My heart was just ripped and torn into pieces…”

Similarly, his sister Taylor was in disdain knowing he’d never be able to walk her down the aisle as a bride. Citing the reason she claimed, “My dad will never get to experience that because it was stolen from him (by the teens).”

Before delivering the verdict, the District Judge Jacqueline Bluth from the Clark County District Court said their behavior was simply “inexcusable” and that they had no idea about the damage they’d caused emotionally. Even when allowed to address the court or the victim’s family, the two teens chose to remain silent, quietly accepting their fate of imprisonment.