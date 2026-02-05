Woman Goes ‘Missing’ With Her Two Children — Cops Fear Abduction

A 40-year-old Alabama woman suddenly went missing together with her two children. However, on investigating the case, cops revealed the trio might have been abducted as signs of struggle were found inside their home, reports the New York Post.

Aurelia Choc Cac, 40, Niurka Zuleta Choc, 17, and Anthony Garcia Choc, 2, were last seen at their Mobile County home around 3:00 pm on January 30, 2026, cops reveal. A 911 call from a neighbour, identified as Maurice Simmons, brought this whole matter to light.

According to People, Simmons, in his statement, claimed that he had spoken with Cac on Friday evening, and the woman did not mention anything about planning to take a leave from work. However, when her rider came to pick her up for work, she would not turn up, and it was then that he decided to dial to call the cops.



Maurice and Kim Simmons say they have lived next door to the missing family for four years and that they were like a tight-knit family. They expressed their nervousness over the sudden disappearance. The neighbor further revealed that he had taken them shopping to buy clothes for a baptism they planned to attend this Sunday.

Investigating officers revealed that they found blood throughout the house and also cash left behind. They also stated that there were clothes dumped in the bedroom. In fact, the family has also left their mobile phones behind. A mattress was also missing.

Cac’s oldest daughter has made a plea for the safe return of her family. In a crucial revelation, the 40-year-old woman and her daughter were issued final deportation orders in April.

After initially naming Anthony’s father, 30-year-old Juan Anonio Garcia, a person of interest, authorities now say he was in Texas and has been cleared in this case.

The woman is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 140 lbs., with black hair. She was last seen in a maroon jacket and tan joggers. Niurka is 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 100 lbs., and has black hair. She was last seen wearing a black top and a pair of plaid pants.

Anthony is 30 lbs, has black hair, and was last seen in a cartoon character hoodie and a pair of blue jeans. Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact them at 251-574-8633.